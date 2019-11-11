CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS :® installs 2020 Leadership team

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today installed its 2020 Leadership Team. Leading the team is C.A.R. President Jeanne Radsick, a Central Valley real estate broker in Bakersfield, Calif. Serving with Radsick are President-elect Dave Walsh, Treasurer Jennifer Branchini and Chief Executive Officer Joel Singer. The 2020 officers begin their official term this week at the close of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR) Conference and Expo held in San Francisco.

Jeanne Radsick

Radsick, a 30-plus-year real estate veteran with Century 21 Jordan-Link & Company in Bakersfield, Calif., has served at the local, state, and national levels of organized real estate including most recently as C.A.R. president-elect.

Radsick has been a C.A.R. director since 1996, serving on such committees as Membership, Local Government Relations, IMPAC Trustees, MLS Policy, and Federal Issues and served as vice-chair of Land Use & Environmental and Legislative committees. She also served several terms on the Strategic Planning and Finance Committee, including one term as vice-chair.

At the national level, she has served on the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Board of Directors since 2003. She served on NAR's Land Use and Environmental and Conventional Finance committees and chaired the MLS Policy and Technology and Emerging Issues committees. Radsick also served on a Mergers and Acquisitions Task Force relating to the MLS.

At the local level, Radsick has been involved in many aspects of the Bakersfield Association of REALTORS®, having served as its president in 2000. She is currently a trustee of the local association's Charitable Foundation, a member of the Local Candidate Recommendation Committee and recently completed an extended term on the Strategic Planning and Finance Committee.

Additionally, Radsick was appointed to the zipLogixTM Board of Directors where she served for several years. She was recognized with the RPAC Hall of Fame award for 2016.

Dave Walsh

Dave Walsh serves as C.A.R. president-elect. A strategic leader with broad-based business, financial and operational expertise gained from nearly 35 years of residential real estate sales, management and training experience, Walsh is vice president and manager of the Compass Almaden office in San Jose. He is responsible for supervising the 70 real estate sales professionals and staff that work for him and for reviewing all their transactions for professional, regulatory and disclosure compliance.

Walsh has served on the Board of Directors for both the Silicon Valley Association of REALTORS® (SILVAR) and the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® (SCCAOR) as well as the Board of Directors for our Multiple Listings Service, MLSListings, Inc. In 2007, Dave received the prestigious "REALTOR® of the Year" award by the Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® and served as their president in 2008. In 2010, Dave was chosen as the Federal Political Contact for Zoe Lofgren, member of the House of Representatives serving Silicon Valley. He frequently visits Washington D. C. in support of all homeownership rights and issues.

Jennifer Branchini

Bay Area REALTOR®Jennifer Branchini serves as C.A.R. treasurer. Branchini has been a licensed REALTOR® since 1998 and is an agent with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners in Pleasanton, Calif.

A member of the Bay East Association of REALTORS®, she served as its president in 2014 and was its REALTOR® of the Year in 2010. She received Bay East AOR's Outstanding Leader Award in 2017. Branchini served on the Board of Directors of the Bay East AOR from 2008 to 2015.

At the state level, she has served on the C.A.R. Board of Directors since 2010. She previously served as vice chair of C.A.R.'s Strategic Planning and Finance committee and as a member of both the Public Policy and Legislative committees.

Active with the Young Professional Network (YPN), Branchini was a founding member of Bay East's YPN and chair of C.A.R.'s YPN in 2012.

Joel Singer

C.A.R. CEO Joel Singer has held the Association's top staff position for more than 30 years, overseeing the association's objectives, business development, strategic planning, legislative policies and creating products so that real estate professionals can succeed in today's changing real estate market.

As an industry visionary, Singer led C.A.R. into the digital era by creating California Living Network in 1996, one of the industry's first web-based listing and real estate information service. Singer was also the driving force behind the development of electronic forms through C.A.R.'s for-profit subsidiary, Real Estate Business Services® LLC (REBS®) and serves as its president.

As its previous president and chief executive officer, he was instrumental in positioning zipLogix™ as the leader in the real estate forms and transaction management space. Under Singer's leadership and C.A.R.'s 20-year stewardship, zipLogix™ was at the forefront of electronic real estate forms and e-signatures. Singer oversaw the recent sale of zipLogix™ in order to leverage best-in-class technologies and business systems to grow and further enhance the success of REALTORS®.

Under Singer's direction, C.A.R. has a strong presence in Sacramento, advocating for the real estate brokerage industry, housing, private property rights and other policy objectives of its members. Recent legislative victories include supporting bills that ensure that real estate professionals can remain independent contractors; create greater transparency for property assessed clean energy (PACE) programs; and help increase the construction of accessory dwelling units. C.A.R. also defeated a bill which would have eliminated the mortgage interest deduction for second homes and defeated a ballot measure that would have repealed the Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act.

Singer joined C.A.R. in 1978 and previously served as its chief economist and headed the Association's Public Affairs department.

Since 2015, Singer has appeared on Swanepoel's Power 200 list, which identifies the 200 leaders that have the most power and influence to impact the residential real estate brokerage industry. He was named to the 2015 Inman 101 list of real estate industry doers "whose ingenuity, outspokenness, strength, conviction, power, and persistence are driving change." Singer also was selected to Inman's list of Real Estate Influencers of 2017 for his long-time efforts of keeping the REALTOR® at the center of the transaction. In 2004, he received NAR's William R. Magel Award of Excellence, which is presented annually to an individual who has truly exceled in his or her role as an association executive of a REALTOR® association.

Leading the way... ® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States, with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

