CALPORTLAND® LAUNCHES ADVANCEMENT™ ENVIRONMENTAL PRODUCT LINE

07/01/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Glendora, CA, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glendora, CA - CalPortland® proudly announces its new line of portland-limestone blended cements, ADVANCEMENT™.  ADVANCEMENT™ represents CalPortland’s commitment to providing environmentally friendly products, through the use of sustainable materials and renewable technologies. With up to 15% blended limestone by mass, the production of ADVANCEMENT™ generates approximately 10% less CO2 thus reducing the embodied energy per ton of cement compared to ordinary portland cement.

ADVANCEMENT™ is a line of products that can be combined with other concrete carbon reduction technologies to further enhance performance and increasingly reduce the embodied carbon of concrete, the world’s most widely used building product.

“CalPortland continues its commitment to offering sustainable materials and innovative solutions,” said CalPortland President/CEO Allen Hamblen. “Portland-limestone cements (PLCs) significantly reduce the amount of CO2 emissions produced during the cement manufacturing process without sacrificing performance. The ADVANCEMENT™ line of products is another key solution to helping CalPortland achieve its carbon reduction goals.”

The ADVANCEMENT™ product line includes:

  • ADVANCEMENT™ LT (Light): A lighter colored, higher albedo Type IL portland-limestone cement providing an approximate 10% reduction of CO2 (embodied carbon) compared to common ASTM C150 cements. ADVANCEMENTTM LT is also preferred when aesthetic architectural design and application are required.
  • ADVANCEMENT™ HS (High Sulfate): A portland-limestone blended cement manufactured for general use concrete applications and when high sulfate resistance is required. HS reduces the amount of CO2 by approximately 10% while maintaining product performance requirements.
  • Additional ADVANCEMENT™ products to be announced soon.

To learn more about the ADVANCEMENT™ line of products, please visit https://advancement.calportland.com

 

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com .

Attachment 

Tina McIntyre
CalPortland Company
6266911907
tmcintyre@calportland.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
