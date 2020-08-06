Log in
CAMO® LEVER™ Board Bending and Locking Tool Recognized by HBS Dealer Magazine's 2020 Golden Hammer Awards

08/06/2020 | 10:10am EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMO® LEVER™, part of the CAMO family of innovative products to help build a better deck, has received a Golden Hammer Award from HBS Dealer magazine for its innovative time and labor-saving design. When used with other CAMO innovations, CAMO LEVER speeds deck installations up to 5X time faster than traditional methods.

This year, HBS Dealer's Golden Hammer Awards honor 27 of the best new products in the home improvement industry, focusing on innovation, best values and shelf appeal. LEVER was recognized for its ease of use, locking in place with one turn of the handle, and versatility as it can go from job-to-job. It also allows one- or two-person installation—an added benefit for keeping workers safe on socially-distanced jobsites.

"We're delighted to be recognized by HBS Dealer's 2020 Golden Hammer Award for LEVER," said W. Scott Baker, CEO, National Nail.  "CAMO LEVER represents our commitment to creating innovative products that keep contractors profitable and give them a better deck-building experience."

CAMO LEVER can be used with CAMO innovations like the versatile DRIVE™ stand-up tool for any decking type and CAMO EDGE™ and EDGEX™ Clips for grooved boards, locking multiple rows of boards and clips in place with one turn for quick fastening. LEVER adjusts to single, double and even steel joists while keeping board spacing consistent to deliver an aesthetically pleasing, fastener-free deck surface.

With an MSRP of $99.95, CAMO LEVER helps contractors work smarter, with less labor to help them build a better deck.

Learn more about CAMO LEVER at www.camofasteners.com and visit HBS Dealer's list of Golden Hammer Winners at https://www.hbsdealer.com/golden-hammer-strikes-2020

About CAMO    

CAMO exists to provide the best deck fastening installation experience for hardworking folks who take pride in their work and value their wallet. That's you. Whether you install decks for a living, offer to help build them with a buddy, or maybe build just one in your lifetime, CAMO products are engineered to save you time and ensure your work looks and performs as you expect it should. CAMO®. The Better Way to Build a Deck.

For more information or to locate a dealer, visit camofasteners.com or call 1-800-968-6245. Be sure to "Like" @camofasteners on Facebook and @camodeckfasteners on Instagram. Search CAMO Fasteners on YouTube to find our channel or check us out on Pinterest.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camo-lever-board-bending-and-locking-tool-recognized-by-hbs-dealer-magazines-2020-golden-hammer-awards-301107742.html

SOURCE National Nail


© PRNewswire 2020
