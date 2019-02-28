CAMO'S New Stand Up Drive™ Tool Wins Best Outdoor Living Product at the International Builders Show's 2019 Best of IBS Awards

Grand Rapids, MI, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Nail’s CAMO® brand scored a huge win as the 2019 Best of IBS Awards’ Best Outdoor Living Product and attracted continuous large crowds at the International Builders Show (IBS) in Las Vegas last week. Debuting its new CAMO® Drive™ collated, stand-up tool, the speed, versatility, and affordability wowed contractor crowds, as the system was demo’d every 15 minutes at the IBS booth.

CAMO Drive features versatility with three end attachments that face-fasten, edge fasten with CAMO’s proprietary Edge Screws or installs the new, revolutionary CAMO EdgeClip™; EdgeClip is for grooved boards of any decking material which also debuted at the show.



CAMO Drive attaches to any drill and finally gets contractors off their knees at an affordable price and speeds up to 5X faster than traditional methods.









The Best of IBS Awards received more than 300 entries in nine categories, judged by 31 industry and media judges. The criteria included innovation, functionality and user-friendly design.

“We are thrilled to have won Best Outdoor Living Product chosen from among a high level of industry innovators at the IBS Show,” says W. Scott Baker, President/CEO. “Contractors saw the numerous benefits of the CAMO Drive tool in action and the response has been overwhelmingly positive—it further validates that CAMO Drive, as well as our new EdgeClips, represent the next generation of deck fastening.”

Engineered with insights from decking pros, the CAMO Drive tool was designed to overcome key challenges faced by today’s professional deck builder with these benefits:

Installation speeds up to 5X faster than current methods.

Easy deck board installation attaching to the contractor’s own drill.

Versatility with three end attachments that face fasten, edge fasten with CAMO’s proprietary Edge Screws or installs the new, revolutionary CAMO EdgeClip™; EdgeClip is for grooved boards of any decking material which also debuted at the show.

Affordability – CAMO Drive’s MSRP is $169

Ergonomic – gets contractors off their knee in a standing, comfortable position.

To learn more about the new CAMO Drive and EdgeClip products, visit www.camofasteners.com/drive. Learn more about the winners of the Best of IBS Awards BuildersShow.com/BestofIBS.



About CAMO

CAMO exists to provide the best deck fastening installation experience. Bar None. Whether you install decks for a living, get suckered into building them with a buddy, or maybe just once in your lifetime, CAMO products are designed with you in mind; hard-working folks who take pride in their work, value their wallet, and respect brands who respect them. From fasteners to fastening guides and tools, all CAMO products are engineered so your work looks good and performs as you expect it should. CAMO® Deck Responsibly™.

For more information or to locate a dealer, visit camofasteners.com or call 1-800-968-6245. Be sure to "Like" @camofasteners on Facebook and @camodeckfasteners on Instagram. Search CAMO Fasteners on YouTube to find our channel or check us out on Pinterest.

# # # #

Attachments

Maureen Murray National Nail 9739931570 precise2@optonline.net