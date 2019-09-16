CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ADDS COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA PROPERTY TO ITS MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO

Austin, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has assumed management of The Rowan, a Columbia, South Carolina student housing property located near The University of South Carolina.



Upon taking over management of The Rowan (previously known as “The Southern @ 1051”), Campus Advantage, in partnership with Catalyst — a partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing — worked with ownership to design a strategy to rebrand and reposition the property within the Columbia, South Carolina market to coincide with the owner’s value-add strategy. This rebrand included new naming development, logo creation, a brand guideline, marketing collateral and a brand reveal campaign.



“When our Campus Advantage team began brainstorming ideas for the property rebrand with Catalyst, we wanted the property’s new identity to be differentiated from generic property branding; the brand needed to be prevalent in the market while maintaining a familiar, personal feel for students,” said Madison Meier, Vice President of Business Development at Campus Advantage. “Under this new brand, we want the residents to feel a sense of school pride, spirit, and community, and we look forward to providing an excellent overall living experience for current and future residents.”



Built in 2007 and 2008, The Rowan consists of 1,002 beds and will undergo capital improvements to revamp the community amenities and upgrade unit interiors to include new flooring, appliances, furniture, and fixtures; drastically modernizing the townhome-style units. The Rowan’s new brand captures the essence of The University of South Carolina Gamecock spirit with its new name as well as a brand color that is a nod to The University of South Carolina’s palette of garnet, black and white. The brand was released over the summer months to excite the market about the upcoming property renovations.



Under Campus Advantage management, The Rowan will benefit from community-focused programs and experiences that inspire and equip residents to thrive in all areas of life. This includes the company’s highly regarded Students First® Experience platform, which is designed to ensure that residents who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to achieve success both now and in the future.



Catalyst will manage the online marketing strategy alongside Campus Advantage. This includes website development, ongoing website hosting, search engine optimization, search engine marketing and reputation management.



About Campus Advantage

