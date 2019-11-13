Log in
CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ASSUMES MANAGEMENT OF SAN DIEGO STUDENT HOUSING PROPERTY

11/13/2019 | 10:00am EST

Austin, Texas, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has taken over management of Paseo Place -- a 46-unit, 246-bed student housing property located in San Diego, California near San Diego State University. 

Built in 2011, Paseo Place consists of two-, three-, and four-bedroom units. All units include kitchens with islands, fully furnished interiors, and full-size washer and dryers. Amenities feature an outdoor courtyard with grilling stations, a limited access parking garage, and three ground floor restaurants.

Located on the south edge of campus, Paseo Place benefits from having one of the best locations in the market, situated a short walk from the recreation center and the center of campus. 

“We are excited to return to the San Diego market at one of the preeminent properties in a prime location,” said Josh Greenleaf, Vice President of Investments at Campus Advantage. “Campus Advantage sourced the deal off-market and facilitated the acquisition by the new owner. We look forward to helping them in achieving outstanding returns for their investors and providing a rewarding living and learning experience for the current and future residents of this property.”

Under Campus Advantage management, Paseo Place will benefit from community-focused programs and experiences that inspire and equip residents to thrive in all areas of life. This includes the company’s highly regarded Students First® Experience platform, which is designed to ensure that residents who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to achieve success both now and in the future -- all of which will help boost the resident experience. 

Catalyst, a Campus Advantage partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing, will manage the property’s reputation management efforts, digital online presence, establish brand affinity as well as the overall digital marketing strategy.


About Campus Advantage
Campus Advantage® is a real estate investment management firm fostering financially prosperous higher education student housing communities through its management, development, acquisition, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.

Lisa Koetz
Bloom Communications on behalf of Campus Advantage
503.805.6538
lisa@bloomcommunications.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
