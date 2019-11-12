CAN to Present Prestigious Caregiving Award to Gillette

Washington, DC, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caregiver Action Network (CAN), the nation’s leading family caregiver organization, will present the 2019 Corporate Leader in Caregiving Award, presented at CAN’s signature special event, Creating the Voice: A Celebration of Family Caregiving, to Gillette for developing a new razor for caregivers and their loved ones to use with compassion and dignity, and for the company’s ongoing commitment to bringing family caregivers the help and health resources they need to take care of their families.

“What a big step forward to have a company develop a product from the standpoint of real-life family caregiver experience,” said John Schall, CEO of Caregiver Action Network. “It’s a terrific idea to have a razor designed specifically so family caregivers can shave their loved ones.”

“We are honored to be recognized by CAN for our Gillette TREO razor. TREO was designed with and for caregivers, a community we have been inspired by every day in the journey to create and launch this product,” said Sushant Trivedi, co-founder of Gillette TREO. “We wanted to create a tool that makes the daily tasks of caregivers just a little easier, and we’re humbled to see that TREO is delivering on that intention and making a positive impact on the caregivers who take on so much each and every day.”

Caregiver Action Network will host its eighth annual Creating the Voice: A Celebration of Family Caregiving, on November 14, 2019. At this annual event, CAN honors visionaries who have created a voice for family caregivers across the nation. Past honorees include Sam’s Club, Montel Williams, Senator Bob Dole, Judy Woodruff, Senator Elizabeth Dole, Leeza Gibbons, George F. Will, Ryan Zimmerman, and others.

Other honorees this year are MSNBC anchor Richard Lui and retired U.S. Senator Chris Dodd.

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

Jason Crosby Caregiver Action Network 2024543931 JCrosby@caregiveraction.org