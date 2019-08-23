Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CANADA GOOSE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS).

If you invested in Canada Goose stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/GOOS. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:27pCTA : Raising Tariffs Hurts Americans, Not China
BU
08:26pTrump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
RE
08:26pZUORA : 2019 Global eCommerce Fraud Management Report
PU
08:26pZUORA : When Will Retail Fight Back?
PU
08:26pNATIONAL BEVERAGE : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
08:25pTrump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
RE
08:20pFrom phone makers to farmers, the toll of Trump's trade wars
RE
08:16pANAPLAN : Traditional forecasting vs. Connected Planning with machine learning
PU
08:16pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against QuinStreet, Inc.
BU
08:08pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Receives $1.1 Billion Navy Contract for Two Ships
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
2APPLE : APPLE : Trump presses U.S. companies to close China operations
3Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
4FACEBOOK : WORLD NEEDS TO END RISKY RELIANCE ON U.S. DOLLAR: BoE's Carney
5SUZANO SA : SUZANO : ESM | Final Voting Map

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group