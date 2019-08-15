CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP has been selected as a Global Awards Finalist by the International Trade Council

Research & development a primary focus for this medical cannabis company

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANAQUEST MEDICAL CORP (OTC Markets: “CANQF”) (the "Company" or “CanaQuest”), announces it has been selected as a Global Awards Finalist by the International Trade Council. This invitation to the final judging panel will take place during the Think Global Conference on October 22nd and 23rd in Chicago USA. This recognition of CanaQuest opens doors for international business opportunities. CanaQuest will present before a world-famous judging panel and an audience of 500+ CEO’s, Investors and Government Ministers and Ambassadors from 28 countries.

CanaQuest is working primarily in the science of cannabis. The company is a Medicinal Products R & D company, focused on the development of proprietary, science-based products utilizing cannabis oil combined with other botanical and nutraceutical extracts. Positive data from their research and pre-clinical trials has put them in a position to safely introduce a novel THC patentable formulation today and CBD-based formulation into the marketplace in the very near future.

The Company has engaged two prestigious Canadian universities, Western University and the University of Waterloo, to provide research, and to create these formulations and products. Their research is focused on mitigation of the spread of cancerous tumors and the development of novel pharmacotherapies for mental health.

The company has a competitive advantage by working with Dr. Steve Laviolette, a scientific veteran with over 13 years of experience of research in the field of mental health and cannabis. Through this partnership with Dr. Laviolette and Western University, CanaQuest has access to a dedicated scientific team of 12 scientists providing it with a competitive advantage compared to sporadic publicly disclosed research in this area. The completed pre-clinical trials at the Western University lab have demonstrated very promising results.

Dr. Steven Laviolette stated, “We're excited about our partnership with CanaQuest and glad they have been recognized by the International Trade Council. Our research projects have identified safer and clinically superior cannabinoid formulations aimed at treating the symptoms of various mental disorders."”.

Paul Ramsay, Co-Founder and President of CanaQuest stated, “Being selected as a Global Awards Finalist out of 3,000 applications is an honor and speaks to the importance of the positive results from Dr. Steven Laviolette and his team’s formulated product developments.”



About CanaQuest Medical Corp

CanaQuest Medical Corp is engaged in the development of unique health products and nutraceuticals that utilize hemp, cannabis and algae oils. The Company has engaged two Canadian universities to provide research into the use of botanical extracts and cannabis formulations, which the company plans to use to develop products that combine the significant health benefits of Omega 3s, derived from algae oil, other botanical extracts and extracts from cannabis oil. Our research is focused on the use of cannabis in the context of cancer and the use of cannabis derivatives for the development of our novel pharmacotherapies for mental health, such as anxiety, depression, addiction, schizophrenia, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder “PTSD”. CanaQuest is also in the process of obtaining a purchase/sale, import/export license for cannabis and cannabis products (non-possession) as permitted under the Health Canada Cannabis Act.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.canaquest.com.

About the International Trade Council

The International Trade Council Go Global Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most innovative manufacturers, re-manufacturers and exporters, along with representatives from government bodies, trade associations, venture capital firms and financial institutions. The awards help celebrate the companies that are driving the economy forward through their innovations, technologies and strategies. While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognized and honored by their peers it also goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The program aims to build a community of manufacturers, exporters and related service providers to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships and build on their existing knowledge and connections. Winners gain access to unique international platforms for their projects and companies throughout the extensive International Trade Council network of more than 76 countries and over 418 professional organizations worldwide.

You can learn more about the International Trade Council at https://www.tradecouncil.org

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, use of proceeds and the development, costs and results of current or future actions and opportunities in the sector. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our exploration and development program, and our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.