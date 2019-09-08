Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CANNTRUST 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against CannTrust Holdings, Inc. - CTST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until September 9, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST).  Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between November 14, 2018 and July 12, 2019.  These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of CannTrust and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ctst/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 9, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On July 8, 2019, CannTrust disclosed that regulator Health Canada had found that its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario was non-compliant with regulations, resulting in a hold being placed on 5,200 kilograms (11,464 pounds) of dried cannabis harvested from the facility.  On July 12, 2019, the Company announced it had implemented a hold on selling all cannabis products pending regulatory compliance review. On this news, the price of CannTrust’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Huang v. Canntrust Holdings, 1:19cv6396.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:42pJUSTKAPITAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Appendix 3Y
PU
11:40p2019 Chengdu-Dubai Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference to Be Held on September 8
BU
11:37pFAR EAST HORIZON : Let grass-roots doctors have "academician" medical standards! This is how Far Ea
PU
11:32pNOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G ‘standalone' trial
PU
11:30pSK Innovation Unit Seeks to Raise Up to KRW500 Billion via Green Bonds
DJ
11:22pCONICO : Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource Upgrade
PU
11:22pSK TELECOM : and Samsung Electronics Join Forces to Realize 8K TV Powered by 5G Network
PU
11:19pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : ABEN Resources Update on Justin Gold Project in the Canadian Yukon and Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle with CEO James Pettit
AQ
11:12pOil Search woes in Papua New Guinea throw spotlight on Alaska
RE
11:12pPEARL ORIENTAL OIL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended 31/08/2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday
3LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain at risk of losing leading edge in maritime services
4What's Holding Back All-in-One ETFs? -- Journal Report
5Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible - Nikkei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group