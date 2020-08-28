CAP Demands Rationale from CDC on COVID-19 Testing Guidance

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) issued the following statement asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide the scientific rationale when changing COVID-19 testing guidance:

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) applauds the American Medical Association’s recent statement CDC changes to COVID-19 testing guidance and likewise urges the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide the scientific rationale when such guidance is issued now and in the future. Further, the CAP recognizes laboratory supply shortages are a serious issue as pathologists and laboratory professionals confront these shortages daily, however, the solution is not to halt testing of asymptomatic patients. Also, contacts of those infected with the virus should continue to be tested because of the threat of asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic transmission. The CAP looks forward to serving on the HHS National Testing Implementation Forum where we will address the key issues of supply chain shortcomings involved in testing and guiding optimal testing for various settings, such as those involving symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. As a 501(c)(6) membership organization, the CAP is the only entity representing pathologists with unrestricted advocacy capability and a political action committee, PathPAC. For more information, visit yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them with their care. Read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org

