Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CAPIS Capital Institutional Services : EU Close – 8/14/208

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

Just before the US open European indices took another leg lower before rebounding off of lows to end down small on the day. The rebound corresponded to the better US market coupled with Turkey's FinMin making positive comments. He noted capital ratios for the country's banks remain above thresholds adding no significant outflows have been seen. Both he and the president though continued with rhetoric against their perceived attack by the US.

Moves sector-wise were also contained to +/- less than a percent today with Food and Personal goods names leading while Basic Resources and Autos slipped. Only 227 names finished with any gains while volume closed flat.

Dental implant firm Straumann +4.5% gave its shareholders smiles after upping guidance for the FY as they see organic rev growth up in the mid-teens. 2Q organic growth was up 20.4%.

Vehicle component-maker SAF-Holland +.7% closed off of highs post reporting it expects FY adjusted ebit margin at +7-8% for the year. Strong sales for the 2Q were seen in Asia with margins strong in Europe.

Atlantia -5.4% was weaker on the day as its Autostrade unit was currently working on the site of the bridge that fell in Genoa, Italy today.

From earlier: RWE +3.6%, E.ON +1.4%, Antofagasta -7%, Ceconomy -9.2%, Metro AG +.7%.

For tonight: Chinese New Home prices along with Australia wage prices and Westpac Consumer confidence. The UK will release inflation readings on several levels.

On the sweet irony front China has registered a WTO dispute concerning US photovoltaic subsidies citing it gives an unfair advantage and severely distorts global PV markets.

Also…Vienna can put another shrimp on the bar-b after dethroning Mebourne for the title of the world's most liveable city.

Disclaimer

CAPIS - Capital Institutional Services Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 19:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Lira Stages Small Rally
DJ
09:51pPLACER COUNTY CA : 8/14/2018 Placer ag value drops 11 percent in 2017, livestock bests rice as top product
PU
09:46pShares rebound as Turkish lira pulls out of dive
RE
09:41pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Carr launches public consultation on foreign investment promotion and protection agreements
PU
09:41pGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Carr launches public consultation on foreign investment promotion and protection agreements
PU
09:41pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Attend ARA's Regional Ag Retail Forum
PU
09:36pFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SER : Governor and Cabinet Preserve Historic Highlands County Ranch
PU
09:30pOil slips as strong dollar pressures; equities gains support
RE
09:27pOil slips as strong dollar pressures; equities gains support
RE
09:21pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Begins Public Comment Period on Proposed Settlement for the Southern Portion of the McLouth Steel Site in Mich.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
2TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
3Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.