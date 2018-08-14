CAPIS Capital Institutional Services : EU Close – 8/14/208

Just before the US open European indices took another leg lower before rebounding off of lows to end down small on the day. The rebound corresponded to the better US market coupled with Turkey's FinMin making positive comments. He noted capital ratios for the country's banks remain above thresholds adding no significant outflows have been seen. Both he and the president though continued with rhetoric against their perceived attack by the US.

Moves sector-wise were also contained to +/- less than a percent today with Food and Personal goods names leading while Basic Resources and Autos slipped. Only 227 names finished with any gains while volume closed flat.

Dental implant firm Straumann +4.5% gave its shareholders smiles after upping guidance for the FY as they see organic rev growth up in the mid-teens. 2Q organic growth was up 20.4%.

Vehicle component-maker SAF-Holland +.7% closed off of highs post reporting it expects FY adjusted ebit margin at +7-8% for the year. Strong sales for the 2Q were seen in Asia with margins strong in Europe.

Atlantia -5.4% was weaker on the day as its Autostrade unit was currently working on the site of the bridge that fell in Genoa, Italy today.

From earlier: RWE +3.6%, E.ON +1.4%, Antofagasta -7%, Ceconomy -9.2%, Metro AG +.7%.

For tonight: Chinese New Home prices along with Australia wage prices and Westpac Consumer confidence. The UK will release inflation readings on several levels.

On the sweet irony front China has registered a WTO dispute concerning US photovoltaic subsidies citing it gives an unfair advantage and severely distorts global PV markets.

Also…Vienna can put another shrimp on the bar-b after dethroning Mebourne for the title of the world's most liveable city.