Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CAPIS Capital Institutional Services : Global Markets 3/26/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 10:35am EDT

The Sovereign Debt Markets

Most yields are rising today. Japan's benchmark yield higher c. 2 basis points and Australia's 4.5. New Zealand continues to see yield declines with a widening deficit not helping. The German Bund yield remains negative. The US 10 yr. yield advances c. 5 basis points.

Asian Markets

Most of the region saw a rebound with Japan leading the way. This was despite a key profit warning in the tech sector which we will address below. The Chinese markets gave ground on growth concerns. Specifically, a Bloomberg survey shows analysts are cutting their respective Chinese GDP estimates. The survey results show consensus for Q1 Chinese GDP is now 6.2% from the prior result of 6.3%.

Led by Japanese names, most sectors end the day higher. Consumer staples gained more than 1%. Chinese names helped with local investors rotating into more defensive plays. IT was flat, as was energy.

Important Headlines

  • Samsung Elec. -0.5% created the underperformance in the IT sector. The company sees Q1 earnings below expectations. They cite low chip prices along with weak display demand. The shares recouped about 2/3 of the day's initial losses.
  • Wesfarmers -3.5% is making a bid for rare-earth miner Lynas Corp +35.0% for A$1.5b. The all cash price of A$2.25 per share is c. 45.0% premium to yesterday's close.
  • Heavy headwinds sent Asiana Airlines -15.0% lower spending most of the day limit down. An auditors review for FY18 results in additional provisions creating a larger net loss. This is creating debt covenant and rating concerns.

European Markets

After a lackluster start, the region is seeing nice advance. The markets are near the highs of the day. The vast majority of sectors are green. Financials improve by 1% with personal goods, food/bevies, energy, healthcare and retail among trading at least 0.5% higher. Autos and construction have lagged all session.

The Brexit saga continues to play out like a day time soap opera. Parliament has taken away control of the issue from PM May. Three members of her cabinet resigned as a sign they support that move. Parliament will vote upon alternatives to her current deal tomorrow. The £ has rallied after Brexit supporter Jacob Ress-Mogg indicates he may vote for PM May's current plan. He says that agreement would be 'better than not leaving at all.'

Snippets from the Region

  • Following yesterday's word of substantial order form Chinese Aviation Supplies, Airbus +2.5% trades well.
  • U.K. building supplier, Ferguson -10.0% warns profits will be at the low end of forecasts. The company also projects revenues will slow during the second half of the year. The market was looking for greater than 5%.
  • Ocado +4.2% will provide its automated-warehouse technology to Australia's Cole Group.
  • The Whoopsie Award of the Day goes to IAG's -1.6% British Airways. A flight bound for Dusseldorf landed in Edinburgh due to a 'paper error.'

On Our Side of the Pond

  • Apple unveiled its streaming service and most commentary has been look warm. There was little guidance provided regarding cost. There will be plenty of discussion regarding the impact for Netflix and peers.
  • After yesterday's close, Red Hat posted revenues below expectations but EPS beat.
  • Uber is purchasing Dubai based ride sharing company Careem for $3.1b.
  • US housing data due.

Markets and Macro

Event Survey Actual Prior Revised
AU ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index 24-Mar - 111.8 111.9 -
JN PPI Services YoY Feb 1.10% 1.10% 1.10% 1.00%
CH Bloomberg March China Economic Survey (Table)
GE GfK Consumer Confidence Apr 10.8 10.4 10.8 10.7
FR Business Confidence Mar 103 104 103 -
FR Manufacturing Confidence Mar 103 102 103 -
FR Production Outlook Indicator Mar -5 -1 -5 -4
FR Own-Company Production Outlook Mar - 10 6 7
FR GDP QoQ 4Q F 0.30% 0.30% 0.30% -
FR GDP YoY 4Q F 0.90% 1.00% 0.90% -
HK Exports YoY Feb -2.40% -6.90% -0.40% -
HK Imports YoY Feb -4.40% -3.80% -6.00% -
HK Trade Balance HKD Feb -40.5b -48.8b -10.3b -
UK UK Finance Loans for Housing Feb 39800 35299 40634 39555
US Housing Starts Feb 1210k - 1230k -
US Housing Starts MoM Feb -1.60% - 18.60% -
US Building Permits Feb 1305k - 1345k 1317k
US Building Permits MoM Feb -0.90% - 1.40% -0.70%
US FHFA House Price Index MoM Jan 0.40% - 0.30% -
US S&P CoreLogic CS 20-City MoM SA Jan 0.30% - 0.19% -
US S&P CoreLogic CS 20-City YoY NSA Jan 3.80% - 4.18% -
US S&P CoreLogic CS 20-City NSA Index Jan 212.79 - 212.96 -
US S&P CoreLogic CS US HPI YoY NSA Jan - - 4.72% -
US S&P CoreLogic CS US HPI NSA Index Jan - - 205.35 -
US Richmond Fed Manufact. Index Mar 10 - 16 -
US Conf. Board Consumer Confidence Mar 132.5 - 131.4 -
US Conf. Board Present Situation Mar - - 173.5 -
US Conf. Board Expectations Mar - - 103.4 -

Disclaimer

CAPIS - Capital Institutional Services Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aChina widens ban on Canadian canola imports to second firm, Viterra
RE
10:50aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : United States Disrupts Large Scale Front Company Network Transferring Hundreds of Millions of Dollars and Euros to the IRGC and Iran's Ministry of Defense
PU
10:49aOxyContin maker Purdue reaches $270 million settlement in Oklahoma opioid case
RE
10:48aA Decade After the Housing Bust, the Exurbs Are Back
DJ
10:48aU.S. Consumer Confidence Declines in March
DJ
10:45aEuropean lawmakers urge end of golden visa schemes, name EU tax havens
RE
10:40aLA LINCOLN ACADEMY : Lincoln Academy Short Story Coffee House
PU
10:37aKenya's Equity Group 2018 pretax profit up on rising interest income
RE
10:37aRichmond Fed Manufacturing Index Slips in March
DJ
10:36aHome-Price Growth Slows Heading Into Spring -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
3MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5TCL CORPORATION : China stocks rally on investor optimism, but corporate earnings lag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.