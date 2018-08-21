Log in
CAPIS Capital Institutional Services : Global Markets 8/21/2018

08/21/2018 | 10:02am EDT

Asian Markets

The region advanced for the second day with the Chinese markets leading the way. In addition to optimism ahead of tomorrow's Sino-American trade talks, Chinese authorities called upon banks to increase lending for infrastructure projects and exporters. Once again, Japan lagged as the ¥ traded with a 109 handle for most of the session. Australia was the day's worst performer with BHP in focus and political uncertainty (see below) weighing. India vacillated as Citi warned investors to be cautious due to valuations and upcoming elections. Most of the major sectors traded to the upside. Health care gained more than 2% and consumer staples were better by c. 1.0%. Teclos declined by 1.5%.

Top Headlines Included

  • BHP Billiton's -1.9% PTP rose 33.0% y/y; however, that missed consensus and NI fell 37.0%. The company announced a record dividend but rising costs are a concern.
  • Also Down Under, PM Turnbull won a vote (48 to 35) to maintain his role as leader of the Liberal Party. However, another challenge may be launched within the next few days.
  • The day's Australian headlines did not end there. The RBA minutes stated there was no need for any changes to policy in the near term. However, Gov. Lowe once again indicated the next rate move will most likely be a rate increase.
  • China Vanke's +3.6% H1 NI rose 25.0%. CIMB raised the A shs to Add on valuation.
  • Ping An Insurance reported after the local close and raised its dividend.

European Markets

Europe started to the downside but quickly moved into the green. Italy leads the region with reports downplaying the probability the government will nationalize the toll roads operated by Atlantia's +3.6% Autostrada unit. Turkey is trading to the upside despite yesterday's comments from Pres. Trump that 'no concessions' will be made regarding Turkey and the release of Pastor Brunson. The Turkish Lira is weaker but not excessively. Most sector are advancing. Utilities, construction, banks and health care have improved by 0.5% or more. Basic resources and travel/leisure are down small.

Snippets Include

  • Daimler -0.25% has lagged following yesterday's post close announcement of a 700,000 vehicle emissions related recall.
  • Persimmon +0.2% recorded a 13.0% gain in earnings during H1. The company made upbeat comments regarding the H2 and tried to alleviate slowdown concerns in the U.K. market.
  • John Wood +6.0% delivered a strong set of H1 results, was positive on H2 and boosted its Amec synergy targets.

Markets and Macro Data

Event Survey Actual Prior Revised
SK PPI YoY Jul - 2.90% 2.60% -
AU ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index 19-Aug - 114.1 118.2 -
AU RBA August Meeting Minutes
JN Supermarket Sales YoY Jul - 1.50% 0.10% -
JN Nationwide Dept Sales YoY Jul - -6.10% 3.10% -
JN Tokyo Dept Store Sales YoY Jul - -4.50% 6.90% -
JN Machine Tool Orders YoY Jul F - 13.10% 13.00% -
UK Public Finances (PSNCR) Jul - -19.2b 13.3b 13.4b
UK Central Government NCR Jul - -13.8b 13.6b -
UK Public Sector Net Borrowing Jul -2.0b -2.9b 4.5b 3.3b
UK PSNB ex Banking Groups Jul -1.1b -2.0b 5.4b 4.2b
HK CPI Composite YoY Jul 2.40% 2.40% 2.40% -
UK CBI Trends Total Orders Aug 8 7 11 -
UK CBI Trends Selling Prices Aug 14 15 13 -
CA Wholesale Trade Sales MoM Jun 0.70% - 1.20% -

Disclaimer

CAPIS - Capital Institutional Services Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 14:01:10 UTC
