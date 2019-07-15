Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CAPIS Capital Institutional Services : Global Recap – 7/15/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 08:20am EDT

Asian Headlines

Post better GDP, Industrial Production, and Retail sales readings for China local indices there led the region. IT names were strong with broad gains seen. Hong Kong too closed up with the Health Care sector a notable gainer. The Nikkei was closed for Marine Day. To the downside both Australia and Korea finished down with IT and Communication names weighing in the former. Note that tonight RBA minutes from the July meeting will be released Down Under.

While the YoY reading met estimates and showed a slowing in growth the QoQ result for the 2Q GDP in China was a bit better. Industrial Production results were strong with retail sales seeing gains from autos and online sales. From late Friday post the headline numbers on the their trade balance Chinese exports of rare earths rose with 1H exports to the US down 2.6% YoY. Imports though from the US fell just over 25% on a YoY basis. On a more internal focus Aggregate Financing in June reached 2.26T Yuan, well ahead of the 1.9T estimate. The PBoC refrained again from open market ops but noted the planned 3rd phase of RRR cuts occurred, releasing CNY100B in funds for rural commercial banks.

  • Samsung finished up .3% with the firm reported to have scored much-needed materials despite the chip-component ban in Japan. Both Samsung and SK Hynix +2% were able to secure hydrogen fluoride locally with suppliers Soulbrain +18% and Foosung +30% both higher.
  • Construction equipment firm Zoomlion roared 7.5% higher after noting it sees 1H NI growth up 172-212%,
  • Privately held Huawei is again in the news with the Trump administration said to allow US firms to again do business with them in the next 2-4 weeks.

European Headlines

After a tick up at the open European indices gave up gains to trade at slightly lower levels. However, markets have managed to rebound with small gains seen ahead of the US open. Sector moves are evenly split with losses thus far held to less than a percent. Autos and Basic Resources are enjoying gains today with overall volume off 26%. Economic releases are scant with Switzerland seeing a pullback in producer & import prices.

Netherlands-listed Galapagos +18% is to the upside today on word current shareholder Gilead is upping their holdings in the firm to 22% from 12.3%. The $5.1B investment gives Gilead access to Galapagos' pipeline of research into diseases pertaining to inflammation and fibrosis. The two have previously partnered on a rheumatoid arthritis treatment. The deal includes the ability for Gilead to increase their holding to 29.9%.

Also in focus, Anheuser-Busch -1.2% fell today after it had pulled its IPO for its Asian unit. On less than stellar interest the shelved deal could have raised $9.8B for the firm as it swims in a sea of debt.

Retailer Sports Direct is over -6% lower with regulators requiring more time to go over 2018 audit of their books prompting the firm to delay their quarterly results. The firm said the integration of House of Fraser was proving to be more difficult than thought with doubt raised on whether HoF would continue in business. Also, the firm will delist Game Digital from the LSE after it acquired 84% of it stock.

Miner Antofagasta +5% received positive news as an arbitration tribunal awarded them and Barrick Gold $5.84B concerning a pulled mining license by Pakistan. As they expect this to play out further into the future a rep for Antofagasta said they will not book anything for the win until funds actually are received.

UK 1) Rightmove House Prices MoM Jul - -0.20% 0.30%
UK 2) Rightmove House Prices YoY Jul - -0.20% 0.00%
CH 3) New Home Prices MoM Jun - 0.66% 0.71%
CH 4) Fixed Assets Ex Rural YTD YoY Jun 5.50% 5.80% 5.60%
CH 5) Industrial Production YoY Jun 5.20% 6.30% 5.00%
CH 6) Industrial Production YTD YoY Jun 5.90% 6.00% 6.00%
CH 7) Retail Sales YoY Jun 8.50% 9.80% 8.60%
CH 8) Retail Sales YTD YoY Jun 8.20% 8.40% 8.10%
CH 9) Surveyed Jobless Rate Jun - 5.10% 5.00%
CH 10) GDP SA QoQ 2Q 1.50% 1.60% 1.40%
CH 11) GDP YTD YoY 2Q 6.30% 6.30% 6.40%
CH 12) GDP YoY 2Q 6.20% 6.20% 6.40%
CH 13) Property Investment YTD YoY Jun - 10.90% 11.20%
SW 14) PES Unemployment Rate Jun - 3.60% 3.40%
NE 15) Trade Balance May - 5.6b 4.2b
NE 16) Retail Sales YoY May - 4.40% 4.70%
FI 17) CPI MoM Jun - 0.10% -0.20%
FI 18) CPI YoY Jun - 1.00% 1.20%
FI 19) Current Account Balance May - 0.32b -4.24b
FI 20) Retail Sales Volume WDA YoY May F - 0.00% -0.30%
DE 21) PPI MoM Jun - -0.80% -0.40%
DE 22) PPI YoY Jun - -2.50% -0.40%
SZ 23) Producer & Import Prices MoM Jun - -0.50% 0.00%
SZ 24) Producer & Import Prices YoY Jun - -1.40% -0.80%
IN 25) Wholesale Prices YoY Jun 2.25% 2.02% 2.45%
SZ 26) Total Sight Deposits CHF 12-Jul - 579.0b 579.0b
SZ 27) Domestic Sight Deposits CHF 12-Jul - 480.1b 476.1b
IT 28) General Government Debt May - 2364.7b 2373.3b
IR 29) Trade Balance May - 6501m 5355m
IN 30) Imports YoY Jun - - 4.30%
IN 31) Trade Balance Jun -$15000.0m - -$15360.0m
IN 32) Exports YoY Jun - - 3.90%
BE 33) Trade Balance May - - -1286.6m

Disclaimer

CAPIS - Capital Institutional Services Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 12:19:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:35aLife Science Company Live Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
AQ
08:31aGDET Announces Major Reduction in Electricity Rates for Cryptocurrency Mining Operation
GL
08:30aUNITED STATES : Empire State manufacturing Index better than estimates at 4.3
08:28aCitigroup profit beats estimates on gains in consumer lending
RE
08:26aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Higher As Investors Digest Mixed China Economic Data
DJ
08:22aZambia dollar bonds soar after president swaps finance minister
RE
08:20aTSX futures flat as growth worries outweigh oil gains
RE
08:20aOP-ED : Beyond meat denominations – 3 reasons to support the attempt to clarify the marketing of plant-based imitation products
PU
08:20aCAPIS CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL SERVICES : Global Recap – 7/15/2019
PU
08:20aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : SBP releases Third Quarterly Report on State of Economy for FY19 (15-07-2019)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany strike over pay, Verdi union says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About