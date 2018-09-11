CAPIS Capital Institutional Services : Global Recap – 9/11/2018

Today we remember the horrible attack on our country 17 years ago and those that were lost. We are thankful for those that charged up stairs to fight fires and rescue our fellow Americans. We are thankful for those that don the uniform and go into foreign lands even today to seek out those that intend harm to our country and our way of life. Remember the families that hurt even today from lost loved ones and those still suffering from effects of the attack and those affected from the cleanup. We pray for God's protection and blessings for these families and our country.

Asian Headlines

Asian markets closed mixed again with considerably lighter losses seen in Hong Kong and China. Both the Nikkei and Australia finished up with all sectors to the upside in Japan. Energy names led with the sector up over 3% while Health Care and Consumer Staples saw gains of ~2%. Down Under, Telcos, Energy, and IT rallied on the session.

The Hang Seng finished off 72bps Tuesday which put the index down just under 21% from the high of the year on January 29th. On the day gaming names finished off nearly 5% with Health Care and Consumer Staples also seeing sizable losses. Energy names ticked up a bit. The PBoC again skipped OM operations today noting banking liquidity is 'reasonable and plentiful'.

In Japan, the Nikkei said 3Q real GDP is seen slowing to .1% QoQ with recent natural disasters weighing. On trade and while the country and US work to set a date for bilateral talks Japan's FinMin Aso again noted they do not want a bilateral agreement with the US.

Chinese gaming names tumbled on downgrades by Deutsche Bank and Bernstein with Macau gaming revenue growth seen up only 4% next year vs the prior 11% uptick. MGM China -7.4%, Wynn Macau -3.3%, Galaxy -5.7%, and Sands China -3.7%.

will acquire the US' Integrated Device Technology for $6.7B in a deal that will allow the auto chip-maker to expand into data centers and communication devices. Taiwan Semi fell 1.7% after August sales fell .94% YoY. Of interest, for all Apple assemblers, August revenue rose 15.4% YoY with Hon Hai +3.5% seeing sales up 25.25% YoY.

Post the close China asked the WTO for the ok to impose trade sanctions against the US based upon a 2017 trade dispute ruling which was in relation to a dumping dispute on $8.4B of good from 2013.

European Headlines

European markets are lower today with indices though off of earlier lower levels. Apart from gains in Energy and Healthcare names, like Asia, all indices are lower with the Basic Resources and Autos sectors down over a percent. Over 400 names are lower on the Stoxx 600.

The £ saw strength earlier on the rise in wages in the UK but those gains have since evaporated. The Brexit saga continues with talks underway concerning the application of EU laws in Britain post-Brexit. Of course at this point there is no clear picture of whether the EU agrees to the current outline or if it is necessary to consider the EU-Canada plan as an alternate.

China's Anta Sports has presented a €40/share bid for Finland's Amer Sports +25%. The owner of Wilson, Salomon, Arc'Teryx and many more sports brands confirmed the bid which include FountainVest Partners in the consortium.

Baker Aryzta +14% is trading up today with banks agreeing to support its planned €800M stock sale as it tries to right itself. The firm will also pick up 3 new independent directors on the board.

Arcelor-Mittal is off 2.7% post the firm yesterday upping its bid for India's Essar Steel to $5.8B.

Department store Debenhams is up 10% after their Chairman said the firm is not using a company voluntary agreement to shut underperforming locations. This is after the firm yesterday delivered a trading statement amid rumors they are restructuring and are insolvent.