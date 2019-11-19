Log in
CAPIS, a Women-owned Broker/Dealer, Launches Charity Initiative

0
11/19/2019 | 10:15am EST

Capital Institutional Services (CAPIS), a Dallas-based institutional broker/dealer, has launched an internal initiative to use its women-owned status to empower women. The “Small Business, Big Impact” initiative will involve the WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) donating a portion of their revenue from diversity-mandated business to a few select charities that serve women.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005723/en/

Coleen Donohue, CAPIS salesperson who created the “Small Business, Big Impact” charity initiative, delivered the initial donation to Andrea Brown, VP of Philanthropy at Girls Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Coleen Donohue, CAPIS salesperson who created the "Small Business, Big Impact" charity initiative, delivered the initial donation to Andrea Brown, VP of Philanthropy at Girls Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kristi Wetherington, CAPIS Chief Executive Officer, supports the effort to use CAPIS’ diversity status to lift others. “As one of very few women-owned broker/dealers, it is important that we ‘pay-it-forward’ to those in need. This is a rewarding initiative, and we are grateful to be positioned to help fellow women and the next generation,” says Wetherington.

When a corporation with a diversity mandate chooses CAPIS as an execution partner via their treasury desk, corporate buybacks, or commission management, CAPIS will donate a portion of that revenue to one of three charities. The charities were selected after examining their missions, services and life-changing impacts.

The charities chosen are:

  • Young Women’s Preparatory Network (Dallas) – This NPO partners with public school districts across Texas to develop and support single-education public schools in low-income, high-need neighborhoods.
  • Girls Inc. (New York City) – This charity provides gender-based educational programs in math, science, health and safety, financial literacy, and multicultural appreciation.
  • Sarah’s Circle (Chicago) – This shelter provides a refuge for women who are homeless or in need of a safe location and encourages them to empower themselves by rebuilding both emotionally and physically.

Coleen Donohue, the CAPIS salesperson who created the “Small Business, Big Impact” initiative, states, “The charities we’re working with are dedicated to empowering women in all facets of their lives. Their extensive programs help these individuals navigate gender, economic, and social barriers. At CAPIS, we approach this initiative as an opportunity to help foster personal growth. You never know, some of the women or girls benefitting from our partnerships may become the women CEOs of our future!”

The over-40-year-old company has a long history of unconflicted execution services and personalized client support, but its status as a WBE is relatively new. CAPIS became women-owned after succession planning in 2015. Since then, the firm has been looking for ways to make positive impacts, especially as there are not many companies in the financial industry like it.

Ann Sebert, CAPIS Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, shares, “Our employees are passionate about our position as a diverse vendor. This is just one prong of a larger strategy to be a champion for all women, whether they are in the financial industry or not. You’ll be seeing more from us as we build on this commitment.”

ABOUT CAPIS

Capital Institutional Services, Inc. (CAPIS) is a leading women-owned, independent U.S. institutional broker specializing in 24-hour global trading, independent research and commission management programs for asset managers, plan sponsors, and broker-dealers. Supported by advanced trading technology, CAPIS traders deliver superior execution in domestic and international equities, fixed income, derivatives and program trading. With over four decades of experience in the independent research and commission management business, the firm’s industry-leading CCA and CSA programs provide added tools for reducing transaction costs and improving performance. CAPIS is a member of the NYSE, FINRA, NFA and SIPC. CAPIS is also a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise. For more information, visit www.capis.com.


© Business Wire 2019
