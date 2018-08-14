CAR : Announces 2018 Interim Unaudited Interim Consolidated Results

CAR Inc.

神州租車有限公司

CAR INC. ANNOUNCES 2018 INTERIM RESULTS

HONG KONG, 14 August 2018 - CAR Inc. ("CAR" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries (the "Group"); stock code: 699) today announced its unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 30

June 2018.

Financial Highlights:

Six months ended 30 June 2018

 Car rental revenue was RMB2,073 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year, driven by a 25% year-over-year rental days growth.

 Fleet rental revenue was RMB409 million, a decrease of 42% year-over-year, mainly due to the decrease in UCAR Ride-hailing fleet.

 Adjusted net profit(1) increased by 7% year-over-year to RMB336 million. Adjusted net profit margin(2) increased by 0.7 percentage point to 13.5%.

 Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased by 5% to RMB1,527 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) increased by 2.3 percentage points to 61.3%.

 Basic earnings per share(1) were RMB0.063.

 Total cash was RMB5,036 million as at 30 June 2018.

Operational Highlights:

Six months ended 30 June 2018

 For the car rental business, rental days grew by 25% year-over-year.

 The number of registered members increased by 32% year-over-year to over 22.8 million as at 30 June 2018. The total number of customers increased by 31% year-over-year to approximately 6.1 million.

 Average daily car rental fleet increased by 38% year-over-year to 83,247 vehicles.

 Fleet utilization rate was 62.2%, due to the enlarged fleet availability to stimulate the growth of the new car sharing business .

 Average daily rental rate ("ADRR") decreased by 5% to RMB222, mainly driven by the year-over-year carry-over impact and higher incentives to drive new customer acquisition and rental days growth.

 As at 30 June 2018, total fleet was 123,879 vehicles, compared with 100,029 vehicles as at 30 June 2017. The car rental fleet increased by 38% year-over-year to 99,378 vehicles.

 During the first half of 2018, the Company disposed of 6,753 used vehicles. The Company strategically slowed down vehicle retirements in order to enlarge the vehicle supply for marketing campaigns to promote the new car sharing services. The cost-to-sales ratio was 101%.

 As at 31 July 2018, 53% of car rental fleet was connected and enabled for autonomous rental. The percentage in the economy car rental fleet was 74%.

 As at 30 June 2018, over 2,000 autonomous rental points were put in service. In July, 30% of rental transactions was completed autonomously.

(1) Adjusted net profit and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to "V. Non-IFRS financial reconciliation" in the Company's 2018 Interim Results Announcement for details.

(2) These margins are presented as a percentage of rental revenue.

Mr. Charles Lu, the Chairman of CAR, commented, "I'm pleased to report solid results for the first half of 2018, highlighted by the launch of autonomous rental and our new car sharing services. This is shaping up to be a very strong year for our business as we execute our growth strategy. While strong operating leverage and increasing economies of scale continued to lay a strong foundation for our business, our new initiatives related to autonomous rental and car sharing helped us expand our customer base and upgrade the user experience, which set the path to our future. I'm proud to see that our products and services have not only grown in popularity among traditional car rental customers, but have also successfully attracted more young generation through our various mobility solutions. This is a critical period for us and we are looking forward to taking the next step to build a revolutionary new auto lifestyle platform in China."

Ms. Yifan Song, the CEO of CAR, commented, "Looking ahead, we expect that our car rental customers will have more diversified needs - from vehicle selection, convenience to customer experience - as the industry continues to evolve. On the operations side, we are making great progress building out our connected fleet to extend the coverage of our autonomous rental, which we expect to be fully completed on all our operating fleet by the end of the year. With this new technology, probably the first ever in the world when fully completed, we are gradually shifting our operating model from traditional store-based and staffed business to revolutionary block-based and staff-less, that will allow our 6.1 million customers to rent or return a car across thousands of autonomous rental points through self-services. CAR Inc. has always been a technology-driven company, and we are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to improve the user experience, optimize rental point locations, and implement smart operating capabilities."

Mr. Wilson Li, the COO and CFO of CAR, added, "Our first half results demonstrated sustainable growth and profitability in car rental business. Rental days grew by 27% year-over-year in 2Q and adjusted EBITDA margin maintain around 60%. With the launch of car sharing product and its solid presence in 36 cities, we are able to attract new younger populations. By July, around 20% new customers of car sharing converted to car rental. We also continued to hold a strong balance sheet with increasing operating cash flow. In April, we have successfully secured a total of approximately RMB1.5 billion offshore CNH bond and Panda bond. Given our strong financial positions and solid profitability, we are confident that we can execute our well-defined strategies and achieve higher growth in the car rental industry over the long term."

About CAR Inc.(http://ir.zuche.com)

CAR Inc. (699.HK) is a leading auto mobility provider in China, offering car rental and fleet rental services to individual and corporate customers. CAR Inc.'s best-in-class service has made it the most recognized and trusted brand in auto mobility industry in China. Its technology- and innovation- driven business model, combined with effective strategy of expansion along the value chain, enables it to provide auto mobility solutions that evolve with times, enhance customer experience, and capture opportunities arising from revolutionary changes in the auto related industry. CAR Inc.'s mission is to enhance the quality of daily life through innovation as it builds the largest new generation of vehicle mega-sharing platform in China.

