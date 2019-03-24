Log in
CARICOM Caribbean Community : Meeting Between CARICOM Foreign Ministers Delegation and Mr. Juan Guaidó

03/24/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

In accordance with the decision of CARICOM Heads of Government to provide good offices in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Venezuela crisis through a meaningful internal process, a delegation of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Foreign Ministers met with Mr. Guaido and a delegation of his representatives in Bridgetown, Barbados, on 23 March 2019. Mr. Guaidó joined the discussion via videoconference.

CARICOM Foreign Ministers acknowledged the meeting as a significant initial step in a series of potential engagements that should unfold by agreed mechanisms, within the framework of the Constitution of Venezuela and the rule of law. The meeting provided a greater understanding of Mr. Guaido's views and perspectives on how to move forward in the search for peaceful solutions, as well as his willingness to take part in meaningful discussions. The participants accepted the benefit of further engagement.

Participants expressed deep appreciation to Canada for facilitating the convening of the meeting.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 17:04:00 UTC
