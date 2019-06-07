Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CARICOM Caribbean Community : Press Statement on the Election of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations Security Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has welcomed the election of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the Security Council of the United Nations (UN), as an opportunity for a small state to bring a unique perspective to threats to international peace and security.

'I congratulate Prime Minister Gonsalves and his team and the diplomats of our Member States on this successful bid by a CARICOM candidate', Ambassador LaRocque said. The country became the fourth CARICOM Member State to be elected to the Security Council when it garnered 185 votes of the 193 available for the non-permanent seat reserved for the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States for the two-year term 2020-2021. St. Vincent and the Grenadines has become the smallest state ever to be elected to the Council.

The Secretary-General noted that at this time, a voice for Small Island and low-lying coastal Developing States (SIDS) in the Security Council was much needed, adding that historically it was a voice that had been the least heard on the Council.

'I am confident that St. Vincent and the Grenadines, whose candidature was endorsed by the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean at the UN (GRULAC), will be a strong advocate on behalf of the Region and the wider SIDS community, particularly for the issues that are important to us', Ambassador LaRocque added.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 23:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:18pMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Applauds the Suspension of New Tariffs on imports from Mexico
PU
09:11pTrump calls off tariffs on Mexico after deal on migration
RE
09:08pPGA TOUR : Qualifiers for majors, WGCs and THE PLAYERS
PU
09:04pTrump Says U.S. Has Reached Trade Deal With Mexico
DJ
08:54pTrump Says U.S. Has Reached Deal With Mexico
DJ
08:52pU.S., Mexico resume talks to avert tariffs as deadline approaches
RE
08:38pTrump suspends tariffs on Mexico after deal on immigration reached
RE
07:53pWORLD BANK : The Kyrgyz Republic to Gain Better Primary Health Care, with World Bank Support
PU
07:53pWORLD BANK : An Obstacle or Opportunity? Building Urban Resilience in Freetown
PU
07:50pMexican president reiterates desire to avoid conflict with Trump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : FedEx to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plane service
2Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico after deal on migration
3ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Anadarko pressed Occidental for cash, expecting investor opposition -filing
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : completes internal probe into its procurement practices
5FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About