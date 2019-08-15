Log in
CARICOM Caribbean Community : STATEMENT ON US MASS SHOOTINGS

08/15/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is deeply shocked and saddened by the recent mass shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in the United States, and which resulted in the loss of 31 lives.

CARICOM condemns in the strongest terms these heinous attacks which have deeply shaken the affected communities. The Community extends its deepest sympathies to the relatives and friends of those who lost their lives and wishes a full and speedy recovery to the injured.

The Community also extends its deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the Government and People of the United States and of Mexico whose citizens were among the victims of these horrendous events.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 22:31:09 UTC
