CARICOM Caribbean Community : deeply concerned about political situation in Haiti

Crime and violence initiatives continue in CARIFORUM: At risk youth targeted for animation and Digital Media Training in Suriname

09 October 2019 Reference Number: 138/2019 / 6

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana, 8 October 2019 Several At- Risk Youth in Suriname, the first of three Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) of ACP States, will benefit from capacity building in animation and digital media at a training workshop which runs from 8-11 October 2019, in Paramaribo. Training will also be done in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.The training is an activity of the Crime and Violence Project (CVP)_ Component of the CARIFORUM-EU...