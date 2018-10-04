Log in
CARICOM Caribbean Community : expresses solidarity with Indonesia

10/04/2018 | 12:18am CEST

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has expressed the Community's deepest solidarity with Indonesia in the wake of the recent catastrophes.

In a message of condolence to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Joko Widodo, Ambassador LaRocque said CARICOM's thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who perished in the devastating earthquake of 28 September 2018 and the resulting tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.

'It is our fervent hope that the responders who are working valiantly will be successful in rescuing more survivors and relieve the suffering of those affected. The Community wishes a speedy and full recovery for the injured,' he told the Indonesia's President.

The Secretary-General expressed the Community's confidence that 'the indomitable will and resilience of the people of Indonesia will ensure that the people of Sulawesi overcome the trauma of this disaster.'

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 22:17:04 UTC
