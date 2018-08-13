Log in
CARICOM Caribbean Community : mourns the loss of VS Naipaul

08/13/2018 | 09:11pm CEST

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) mourns the loss of the great writer Sir Vidia Naipaul.

The Trinidad and Tobago born Nobel Laureate was a prolific author of both fiction and non-fiction works which elicited much critical acclaim and earned him many literary awards. He was acknowledged as a master in the use of language.

His unsparing critique of post-colonial societies across the globe was the basis of much of his work and provoked a great deal of thought and discussion.

On behalf of the Community, the Secretary-General extends condolences to the family of Sir Vidia and to the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago on the loss of this great son of the soil.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 19:10:04 UTC
