CARICOM Caribbean Community : mourns the loss of VS Naipaul

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) mourns the loss of the great writer Sir Vidia Naipaul.
The Trinidad and Tobago born Nobel Laureate was a prolific author of both fiction and non-fiction works which elicited much critical acclaim and earned him many literary awards. He was acknowledged as a master in the use of language.
His unsparing critique of post-colonial societies across the globe was the basis of much of his work and provoked a great deal of thought and discussion.
On behalf of the Community, the Secretary-General extends condolences to the family of Sir Vidia and to the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago on the loss of this great son of the soil.
