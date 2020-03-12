Log in
CARNIVAL INTERNATIONAL : TRADING HALT

03/12/2020 | 10:03pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Carnival Group International Holdings Limited

嘉 年 華 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code : 00996)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Carnival Group International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares (stock code: 996) and the debt securities (stock code: 5619) of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited have been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 13 March 2020 pending the release of an announcement relating to inside information.

By order of the board

Carnival Group International Holdings Limited

Bai Xuefei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

The Board, as at the date of this announcement, comprises Mr. Bai Xuefei (Chairman) and Mr. Luo Jiaqi as executive Directors, and Mr. Chau Wai Hing, Mr. Ma Hang Kon Louis and Mr. Tso Hon Sai Bosco as independent non-executive Directors.

Carnival Group International Holdings Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 02:02:05 UTC
