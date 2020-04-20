Log in
CAROL CARRACCIO, M.D., AND REBECCA LIPNER, PH.D., SELECTED AS RECIPIENTS OF NBME's 2020 JOHN P. HUBBARD AWARD

04/20/2020 | 11:49am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carol Carraccio, M.D., Vice President, Competency-Based Assessment at the American Board of Pediatrics, and Rebecca Lipner, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Assessment and Research at the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), were selected as NBME’s 2020 John P. Hubbard Award recipients.

Created in 1983, this award is given annually to individuals who make outstanding contributions to the pursuit of excellence in the field of evaluation in medicine. Alex J. Mechaber, M.D, chaired the 2020 Hubbard Award Selection Committee, which noted the considerable accomplishments of the two outstanding women whom this award celebrates and honors.

In selecting Carraccio, the Committee recognized her significant, innovative, and sustained contributions to Milestones and Entrustable Professional Activities (EPAs). Carraccio is a leader in the development and implementation of each.

“Through the introduction of workplace-based assessment, entrustable professional activities, and milestones, Dr. Carraccio is a visionary leader,” prior Hubbard awardee, Cees Van der Vleuten, Ph.D., wrote. “Dr. Carraccio embraced competency-based medical education directly from the start, and conceptually as well as pragmatically advances assessment to match this major shift in education. She holds numerous leadership roles, both within and outside her specialty. Her impact on educational practice always connects to scholarly work, and her constant productivity in research is impressive. Dr. Carraccio’s papers have significant international impact.”

Moreover, Lipner was recognized by the Committee for her significant, innovative, and sustained contributions that fulfill Hubbard Award criteria.

“Dr. Lipner made enormous contributions to research in assessment,” prior Hubbard Award recipient John J. Norcini, Ph.D., wrote. “Dr. Lipner displayed her considerable skill as a scientist. She is able to recognize important questions and to design studies that directly and clearly answer them. As Senior Vice President for Assessment and Research, she led improvement in assessment at the institutional level. She is central to the numerous advances ABIM made to the assessment components of its certification programs. Dr. Lipner extended her influence in the field through broad collaboration and mentoring while working with the leaders in the field, both individually and institutionally.”

Carraccio and Lipner join the ranks of the distinguished individuals whom NBME has honored over the years with this prestigious award, which celebrates John P. Hubbard’s creative and inspired leadership of NBME throughout his 25-year tenure as the organization’s chief executive.

The 2020 Hubbard Award Selection Committee also included members Anna Chang, M.D.; Monica Cuddy, Ph.D.; Maxine A. Papadakis, M.D.; Kimberly A. Swygert, Ph.D.; and Colin West, M.D., Ph.D.

During these challenging times and while social distancing, it is especially important to celebrate good news and remarkable individuals. In June 2020, NBME will share information about its call for nominations for the 2021 Hubbard Award.

About NBME

NBME is an independent, mission-driven organization that provides high-quality assessments for the health professions. We serve the health of the public through state-of-the-art assessment of health professionals, and we are committed to research and development in evaluation and measurement.

NBME delivers valid information about health care knowledge and skills to score recipients to support important inferences and decisions. We develop the three-step United States Medical Licensing Examination® (USMLE®), which provides a common evaluation system and established minimum standards for all doctors of medicine seeking an initial license to practice medicine in the United States. USMLE is a joint program of NBME and the Federation of State Medical Boards.

Results of USMLE are reported to all licensing authorities in the United States and its territories for use in granting the initial license to practice medicine.

With over 100 years of expertise in assessment for medical licensing, NBME continues its pursuit of new and reliable approaches to advance the standard of care. Our global offerings encompass the spectrum of health professionals along the continuum of education, training, certification, and practice. Learn more at www.NBME.org.

Attachments 

Barbara Del Duke, Director of Communications
NBME
215-495-6743
bdelduke@nbme.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
