CARROLL : Organization Becomes "CARROLL :" to Emphasize Its Integrated Platform

08/08/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

The CARROLL premise for divergent strategies drove it to where it is today, building a company that is proudly independent and, in turn, able to forge new trends in the real estate industry. Throughout its history, CARROLL recognized that executing the idea requires perpetual updates, collaboration and team building.

Last year, it updated its customer-forward ARIUM brand, rounded out a robust investments team while executing multiple investment strategies, streamlined and improved the acquisition and integrations processes and doubled down on the importance of people and the employee experience. Today, CARROLL has grown and scaled into an industry leader acquiring over $3 billion in real estate over the last 24 months and manages a portfolio valued over $5.5 billion.

Recently, Inc. Magazine recognized CARROLL for an impressive feat: a top 1000 private company in the US. CARROLL is also ranked by NMHC as both a top 50 owner and a top 50 manager.

Now CARROLL turns to its next chapter. On the heels of its latest institutional investment vehicle, Fund VI, it will consolidate all of its business lines (Carroll Organization, Carroll Management Group, etc.) into one singular brand: CARROLL. This unification of the brand represents the evolution of the culture, one of collaboration from idea to execution, and emphasizes the bond between the talented teams across all business lines united by a common thread: Boundless Ambition.

CARROLL delivers exceptional service in three key areas: Investment Management, Property Management, and Construction Management. It’s premier ARIUM living brand delivers on its promise to remove barriers for residents and serves as the company’s service based differentiator. Together, this well-rounded and balanced platform seamlessly works to provide the service and results for which CARROLL is known.

CARROLL, a privately-held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, CARROLL focuses on multifamily properties, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, and fund management. The firm has raised over $2.4 billion of equity through CARROLL sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed or sold over $10.2 billion of real estate. CARROLL also has regional offices in Houston, Raleigh and Tampa.

The company manages over 35,000 multifamily units in seven states and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. The firm has also developed student housing, single-family residential and retail properties, and has overseen more than $200 million of construction management for both its owned and fee partners. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit www.CarrollOrg.com.


© Business Wire 2019
