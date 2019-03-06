CARS Tour "Old North State Nationals" Race Comes to North Carolina's Orange County Speedway April 5-7, 2019

ROUGEMONT, N.C., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The highest paying Late Model Stock race in history, the Old North State Nationals at Orange County Speedway, will have plenty of local flair with the addition of the Orange County Visitors Bureau as the presenting sponsor for the event on April 5-7, 2019.

The "Old North State Nationals presented by Visit Orange County" will be a multi-day Late Model Stock race, paying $30,000 to the winner and $1,250 to start the feature event. The event weekend will kick off with teams and fans traveling in for test day on Friday, April 5th, followed by a great Saturday night of qualifying races, before fans are treated to 200 laps of racing action from the best short track drivers the region has to offer on Sunday afternoon, April 7th.



Through the event partnership, the CARS Tour along with the Orange County Visitors Bureau will showcase what Orange County, North Carolina has to offer fans, competitors, and media traveling to the region for the inaugural event.



Those converging on the area are encouraged to explore not only the lodging options in the Orange County area, but explore the local bars, restaurants, breweries, and shopping in the nearby towns of Chapel Hill and Hillsborough. Orange County in central North Carolina is mid-way between Greensboro and Raleigh, NC.



"The communities that comprise Orange County offer something for everybody," said Laurie Paolicelli, director of the Chapel Hill-based Visitor Center. "From historic Hillsborough, to funky Carrboro and the collegiate vibe of Chapel Hill, we invite all visitors coming in for the CARS Tour Old North State Nationals to explore our region."



The additional support from the Orange County Visitors Bureau and the anticipation among the short track racing community has built expectations of a high car count and a capacity crowd. The 3/8th mile track in Rougemont, NC on Hwy 57 could once again duplicate the memories of days from the past, when the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series last visited the track in 1994.



"To be able to add a major partner like the Orange County Visitors Bureau for a race of this magnitude is a major boost for the series and this event," explained CARS Tour Series owner, Jack McNelly. "Not only is this great for the CARS Tour, but this partnership is great for all the fans, competitors and media coming to Orange County. Since the inception of the CARS Tour we have hosted races at Orange County Speedway, and it's nice to see their growth over the last several years lead to this race."



The mission of the Orange County Visitors Bureau is to develop and coordinate visitor services in Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough and to position Orange County as a desirable meeting and vacation destination. For more information on what the region has to offer visit www.visitchapelhill.org/ or visithillsboroughnc.com/. For details about Orange County Speedway, visit http://ocstrack.com/.

For Old State Nationals ticket information and details on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit https://carsracingtour.com/. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC at (704) 662-9212.

