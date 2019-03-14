Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CAS MEDICAL SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces an Investigation of CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (CASM) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company with Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating the proposed merger of CAS Medical Systems, Inc. ("CAS Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CASM) with Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Click here for more information: www.faruqilaw.com/CASM.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

The firm's investigation focuses on whether CAS Medical and its Board of Directors violated federal securities laws and/or breached fiduciary duties in relation to the proposed transaction with Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, including whether the solicitation material is misleading and whether the merger consideration undervalues the Company to the detriment of CAS Medical's shareholders.

If you own common stock in CAS Medical and wish to obtain free of charge additional information about this investigation regarding your investments, please visit us at www.faruqilaw.com/CASM.  You can also contact James M. Wilson, Jr., Esq. either via e-mail at jwilson@faruqilaw.com or by telephone at (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is a national law firm which represents investors and individuals in class action litigation.  The firm is focused on providing exemplary legal services in complex litigation in the areas of securities, shareholder, antitrust and consumer litigation, throughout all phases of litigation.  The firm has an experienced trial team which has achieved significant victories on behalf of the firm's clients. To keep track of the latest securities litigation news, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/faruqilaw  or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FaruqiLaw.

Contact:
Nadeem Faruqi, Esq.
James M. Wilson, Jr., Esq.
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330
E-mail: nfaruqi@faruqilaw.com
jwilson@faruqilaw.com

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cas-medical-shareholder-notice-faruqi--faruqi-llp-announces-an-investigation-of-cas-medical-systems-inc-casm-over-the-proposed-merger-of-the-company-with-edwards-lifesciences-corporation-300812709.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:44pCARNIVAL : Holland America Line Bestows Shared Humanity Award to Oprah Winfrey
AQ
02:42pEXCLUSIVE : Uber plans to kick off IPO in April: sources
RE
02:42pMICROSOFT : Facebook Collaboration to Focus on Specifications for Co-Packaged Optics
DJ
02:41pAPPLE : to Hold Worldwide Developers Conference June 3-7 in San Jose
DJ
02:39pGMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' : Russian stake sales continue with TCS founder's $150 million deal
RE
02:39pMARCH 14TH, 2019 : Wayne Bank Unveils Milford Smart Banking Solution Center
PU
02:39pWELLS FARGO : Rich Baich Appointed to FEMA National Advisory Council
PU
02:39pBLACKBERRY : Fresh New Look for the Hub+ Suite
PU
02:39pTIM : Board of Directors approves document containing observations on remarks directed at the Company
PU
02:39pDPW HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.