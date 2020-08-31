CASE FILED: Block & Leviton LLP Announces the Filing of a Lawsuit for Violation of the Federal Securities Laws Against Progenity, Inc.; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockleviton.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed against Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) and certain of its executives. Investors who purchased Progenity shares between and who lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .



Since Progenity’s June 22, 2020 IPO, the Company’s stock price has plummeted, closing as low as $7.71 per share on August 14, 2020, representing a decline of nearly 50% from the $15 per share IPO price.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, and alleges that the IPO materials were negligently prepared, and as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact and omitted material facts necessary to make the statements therein not misleading. Among other things, the suit alleges that the IPO materials failed to disclose that Progenity had overbilled government payors by $10.3 million in 2019 and 2020 and had therefore overstated its revenues, earnings, and cash flows from operations and that Progenity was suffering from accelerating negative trends in the second quarter of 2020 with respect to the Company’s testing volumes, revenues, and product pricing.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Progenity and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com , or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/prog . The deadline to move the Court to be appointed lead plaintiff is October 27, 2020.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

