CASETiFY Launches a NASA-inspired Collection

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — For CASETiFY's latest collection, the global lifestyle brand is turning to the brilliant minds of NASA for inspiration. The special edition accessories (launching July 30) will feature iconic motifs like "The Meatball" and the recent return of "The Worm" logo, available to shop worldwide on www.CASETiFY.com .

As "CASETiFY's First Space Mission," the collection debuts 16 new NASA-inspired designs, expanding to a range of accessories for iPhones, Apple Watches, Macbooks, and more. Curious minds are invited to transform their tech into essential space gear, with accessories designed after the astronaut's access badge, mission assignments, and blueprints of a classic NASA space shuttle. Along with CASETiFY's signature styles, the space-age designs will make their way to the new Custom Black Mirror Case, as well as the most recent fan-favorite launch—the CASETiFY Puffy Case. Protecting devices from sky-high drops (up to 6.2 ft.), the entire collection offers superior quality accessories, taking the world's most popular tech to the outer limits.

"When it comes to advanced technology and exploration, there's no better source for inspiration than NASA," said Wes Ng, CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder. "We know our community will be over the moon to see NASA's emblems reimagined in true CASETiFY style."

The special release also joins the notable creative program, CASETiFY Co-Lab, as the brand's first collection paying tribute to the space agency's 60+ years of exploration and discovery. The full collection will be available to shop online, with limited release at CASETiFY Studio locations. For more information on visiting CASETiFY stores, please visit www.casetify.com/visit-us .

For fans looking to board the mission early, the waitlist opens on www.CASETiFY.com/nasa starting July 16. To receive the latest announcements and collection info, stay tuned to @CASETiFY on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and make sure to sign up for newsletter updates on www.CASETiFY.com .

###

ABOUT CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casetify-launches-a-nasa-inspired-collection-301094407.html

SOURCE Casetify