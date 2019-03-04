CAST and Omnium Improvement Bring Software Intelligence-as-a-Service to the Nordic Market

NEW YORK and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the leader in Software Intelligence , today announced a partnership with Omnium Improvement ApS , an IT Management Consultancy based in Copenhagen (DK), to bring Software Intelligence-as-a-Service to the Nordic market.



With its newly formed Software Intelligence-as-a-Service practice, Omnium will combine CAST’s powerful “MRI for software” with its consulting and services to help CIOs and executive leadership teams understand software as a strategic underpinning of business performance.

“As organizations progress in digital transformation, executives find an ever-larger part of their business now runs on software. This brings with it new, unforeseen risk,” said Mark Hissink Muller, Director of Software Intelligence at Omnium Improvement. “With Software Intelligence, Omnium is providing a more structured and proven approach to help organizations combat IT risks related to the security, reliability and complexity of their software assets.”

Many organizations don’t yet have a structure in place to manage software risk , while others have established structured insight and appropriate follow-up processes. To meet client demand regardless of where they are along their digital transformation journey, Omnium has defined a range of Software Intelligence-related services, including rapid portfolio analysis, software quality assessments, software risk assessments and IT-vendor performance management. Omnium supports clients with management advice throughout the full digital lifecycle.

“With more than 25 years of experience scanning and understanding software’s inner structure, CAST technology delivers unprecedented visibility into complex enterprise applications,” said Alexandre Charlet, Managing Director of Northern Europe at CAST. “We are excited to partner with Omnium Improvement, adding their deep business acumen and technical insight to form a complete, packaged offering that helps organizations reduce risk and cost while driving digital innovation.”

About Omnium Improvement ApS

Omnium Improvement ApS is an IT Management Consultancy based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Omnium services Business and IT Leadership engaged in Digital Transformation by providing support spanning strategic advice, designing fit for purpose architectures, executing effectively on implementation projects, and assessing quality and risk of the resulting software applications. Omnium thrives in situations of high technical and business complexity and where innovative solutions, drive and personal impact make a difference. Omnium has a strong client base throughout the financial and public sectors. Learn more at www.omnium.dk .

About CAST

CAST is the market leader in Software Intelligence, achieving for software what MRI has for medicine: unprecedented visibility. Backed by almost $200 million in R&D, CAST technology drives IT automation at the world’s largest systems integrators and generates insight into complex systems by scanning and understanding software structure, architecture and composition. Customers rely on CAST to make fact-based decisions, see their architectures, detect security threats and ensure the safety and soundness of business applications and software products. Learn more at www.castsoftware.com .

You can also:

Read the Software Intelligence Pulse: https://www.castsoftware.com/blog

Follow CAST on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cast

Follow Omnium Improvement on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omnium-improvement