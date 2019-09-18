CASTLE : REBRANDS AS CASTLE HOSPITALITY GROUP

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MEDIA CONTACTS: Caroline Witherspoon or Megan Kakimoto Becker Communications, Inc. (808) 533-4165

THE CASTLE GROUP INC. REBRANDS AS CASTLE HOSPITALITY GROUP

New brand highlights cutting-edge technology and innovative approach to hospitality

HONOLULU - The Castle Group, Inc. has rebranded as Castle Hospitality Group to better reflect its position as a cutting-edge, innovative hospitality company that uses technology to differentiate itself from competitors. The rebrand is a direct result of the company's significant investment in technology and resources that allows it to operate as a hotel and resort condominium management company as well as a vacation rental management company.

Castle Hospitality Group's exclusive new technology platform provides a sustainable competitive advantage; one that no other hospitality company in Hawaii currently offers. It enables access to the largest inventory distribution in Hawaii and the ability to sell by both individual unit and room category. The exclusive distribution platform also offers direct connectivity with Airbnb, HomeAway, and VRBO.

"Hospitality is our core, but the delivery and expectations of our guests and owners are in constant change due to advances in technology, marketplace consolidation and new operating models," said Alan Mattson, president & CEO of Castle Hospitality Group.

"Castle is adapting to these changing marketplace dynamics and have created a new paradigm in hospitality management for the beneﬁt of our guests, owners, partners and shareholders. Our size, experience and ability give us the edge to move faster, be