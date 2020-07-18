Log in
CATAAlliance Canadian Advanced Technology Allian : Canada's COVID-19 response still ignores the innovative companies that could power a recovery

07/18/2020 | 06:26pm EDT
July 18, 2020

Canada's COVID-19 response still ignores the innovative companies that could power a recovery

See Suzanne Grant's position on technology for restart and recovery of the economy

Excerpt:

'Morneau, though, has struggled to satisfy technology firms, which have been regularly disappointed by having to meet criteria for aid that too often are designed for the way things were done in the old economy, not the new one.

'It's good, but I don't think it's good enough,' Grant said of the government's efforts to shield smaller technology companies. 'I don't think we are valuing what they can do for our future. The world is shifting and it's competitive. There's a race. There's a new currency, so to speak. It's technology.''

Read the full article here: https://financialpost.com/news/economy/canadas-covid-19-response-still-ignores-the-innovative-companies-that-could-power-a-recovery

Kevin Carmichael's Financial Post Interview with Suzanne Grant

Publishing date:Jul 17, 2020 • 4 minute read

Disclaimer

CATAAlliance - Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance published this content on 18 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2020 22:25:09 UTC
