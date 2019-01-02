Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CATAAlliance Canadian Advanced Technology Allian : Financial Literacy Added to the Competitive Innovation Nation Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 04:44pm CET
January 2, 2019

Financial Literacy Added to the Competitive Innovation Nation Campaign

Financial Literacy

The CATAAlliance Team has put together a set of Three Advocacy Communiques to serve as a stimulant that will encourage Canadians to discuss and debate important issues. We want to let our governments know that they need to re-examine the role they play. The issues are: Debt and Deficit, Financial Literacy and Inclusive Fairness.

Ottawa, ON…CATAAlliance, Canada's One Voice for Innovation lobby grouphas added financial literacy as a core policy plank for its Competitive Innovation Nation Campaign designed to advance Canada's innovation and competitiveness rankings.

This new plank in the CATA policy platform compliments our efforts to help industry. See the full policy list here: https://cata.ca/advocacy/

Financial literacy is commonly defined as 'the ability to use knowledge and skills to manage financial resources effectively for a lifetime of financial well-being.'

According to one of Canada's most successful technology innovators, Terry Matthews, who is founder & Chair, Wesley Clover International, Chair, Mitel & CATAAlliance Spokesperson, ' The lack of financial literacy is one of the top problems affecting all segments of society and the economic future of Canada, including our ability to support safety nets in times of downturn.'

In an Op_Ed, Waters Starting to Rise, Canada's Bad Balance Sheets, CATAAlliance pointed out that:

  • The Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcies reports a 9.4 percent rise in consumer insolvencies, the most since 2016, prompting a quote from Insolvency trustee, Hoyes, Michalos & Associates Inc., 'The tide has turned, and the waters starting to rise.'
  • In addition to rising insolvencies, the federal statistics agency reports that liabilities are taking a much larger share of disposable income. Canada's debt service ratio climbed to 14.51 on an adjusted basis in the third quarter, the highest in a decade, when we spent our way out of the 2008 downturn.
  • Furthermore, investments in Canada for machinery and equipment are down 4.7 per cent between 2012 and 2017. Similarly, investments in intellectual property (IP) are down 14.8 per cent. Both measures are important for productivity and economic growth.
  • And, Canadians now look more and more to offshore for economic opportunities; investment overseas has risen 74 per cent from 2013 to 2017. Concurrently, foreign direct investment dropped a staggering 55.1 percent from 2013 to 2017.
  • According to the Parliamentary Budget Office, Canada's deficit is expanding to $30 billion per year, a massive deficit, perhaps not surprising to some, given the recent report by the Department of Finance, which predicted a balanced budget only by the year 2040…

In regard to the recent federal budget, CATAAlliancewas among the groups questioning the government's management of financial resources. In general, governments have failed to leaders in financial literacy and the nation will pay a price for that failure.

CATA CEO, John Reidnoted, 'Simply put, we are over leveraged in Canada. We need to have leadership and role models who champion strengthening all balance sheets in Canada, whether it's you or I in debt situations, whether it's the provinces, or whether it's the federal government, because you cannot sustain a social envelope without a strong economic envelope.'

Reid concluded, 'Fostering financial literacy education and encouraging all Canadians to build strong balance sheetswill strengthen our economy and that will advance the mission of advancing Canada's global innovation and competitiveness rankings.'

Related: Waters Starting to Rise, Canada's Bad Balance Sheets

About CATAAllianceInteract with your Innovation Peer Group Now (No Tech Firm Left Behind) Op-In Groups:https://cata.ca/communities/

The Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATAAlliance), Canada's One Voice for Innovation Lobby Group, crowdsources ideas and guidance from thousands of opt in members in moderated social networks in Canada and key global markets. Supported by evidence-based research, CATAAlliancethen mobilizes the community behind public policy recommendations designed to boost Canada's innovation and competitiveness success.

Support CATA Advocacy Today through Crowdfunding 10 Ways to Quickly Advance Agendas with CATAAlliance

Contact: CATAAllianceCEO, John Reidat email jreid@cata.ca, tel: 613-699-8209, website: www.cata.ca, tags: Innovation, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Advocacy

Disclaimer

CATAAlliance - Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 15:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14pOil rises 3 percent, but demand concerns still weigh
RE
05:13pOil rises 3 percent, but demand concerns still weigh
RE
05:12pECB calls in administrators to save Italy's Carige
RE
05:08pU.S. Government Bonds Maintain Recent Momentum
DJ
05:01pDollar starts 2019 strong, safety bid lifts yen
RE
04:59pGREENE COUNTY OH : Environmental Services Household Hazardous/Special Waste Drop-off Event - 01/29/2019
PU
04:54pManufacturers Feel Less Confident About 2019 as New-Order Growth Eases
DJ
04:44pCATAALLIANCE CANADIAN ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY ALLIAN : Financial Literacy Added to the Competitive Innovation Nation Campaign
PU
04:33pCanadian dollar pares its recent decline as oil prices rally
RE
04:29pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Eni UK Limited begin drilling in the Central North Sea
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2TESLA : TESLA : shares fall on price cut, soft Model 3 deliveries
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4DSV : DSV : 731 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.