CATAAlliance Canadian Advanced Technology Allian : Keynote Joe Cummins, CEO CybernetIQ, to navigate building technologies in the Canadian cybersecurity landscape at #EPIC2019

October 9, 2019

Keynote Joe Cummins, CEO CybernetIQ, to navigate building technologies in the Canadian cybersecurity landscape at #EPIC2019



#EPIC2019 Excellence in Prevention and Investigation of Cybercrime (EPIC) Summit and Awards welcomes offensive cybersecurity professional, Joe Cummins, Founder, CybernetIQ, as Keynote Speaker. Joe will present :Innovation in Canadian Cyber Security - Building technologies in the Canadian cybersecurity landscape. Joe is an internationally recognized Cyber Security expert in embedded systems, drawn from his tours of duty across the globe on projects focused on the assurance of network resilience, cybersecurity operations, and threat scenarios. He has built and deployed innovation for some of the largest multinational entities in their defence of ICS, Enterprise, and IOT networks that underpin our Canadian way of life.

Joe's keynote will delve into solving some of the major difficulties and challenges that entrepreneurs face in the Canadian ecosystem and how the security and intelligence communities can leverage existing technologies, and support the companies that are building them, from the ground up.

The E-Crimes /Cybercrime Innovation National Summit

for thought leaders, law enforcement, investigation and technology innovators, academia, municipality leaders and government policy makers

The EPIC Summit and Awards build networks between law enforcement and private industry to share knowledge, tools and expertise. The Summit brings together leading international E-Crime investigators with Canadian technology thought leaders, innovators, academia, government, judicial process experts and ethical hackers. Together they share cybercrime and technical trends and case studies, demonstrate forensic tools, and receive expert field updates to anticipate collaborative E-Crime Cyber responses.

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and the Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATAAlliance) joint advisory body, the eCrime Cyber Council, organizes the Excellence in Prevention and Investigation of Cybercrime (EPIC) Summit and Awards annually in cities across Canada. The fourth annual #EPIC2019 will be held Nov 5-6 at the Hyatt Regency Calgary.