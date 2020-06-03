CATIE Centro Agronómico Tropical de Inves : Long-term fodder species trial established at CATIE's dairy farm

The objective is to identify fodder systems that improve the competitiveness and the environmental and climate management of farms dedicated to milk production in areas of the low tropics

June 3, 2020. Starting in May, CATIE's (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center) milk production farm in Turrialba, Costa Rica, has a long-term research trial with fodder species, which seeks to identify fodder options for a silvo-pastoral system that will improve the competitiveness and environmental and climate management of milk production farms in the lower tropics of Latin America and the Caribbean.

'With the trial we aim to establish a silvo-pastoral system with better fodder options that allow producers to feed their animals, based on what they can do on their farms. The autonomy of a farm in terms of production and quality of feed for its livestock gives it resilience to face any external shock, be it climate, market prices, pandemics like COVID-19, etc., that is, through good fodder options the producer can improve the income of his farm, be more resilient to global changes and mitigate climate change,' said Cristobal Villanueva, researcher at CATIE's Livestock and Environmental Management Unit.

The trial, which began in November 2018, consists of four acres and has four different arrangements with the following forage crops: cayman grass in monoculture, cayman grass in association with Leucaena diversifolia, cayman grass in association with Arachis pintoi, and cayman grass in association with A. pintoi and Tithonia diversifolia. These arrangements are already being used by some ranchers, but there is still not enough productive, economic and environmental information about the systems.

The design of the trial was built in a participatory manner between the Bioversity-CIAT Alliance (International Center for Tropical Agriculture) and the Sustainable Dairy Intensification project, which, in Costa Rica, is implemented by CATIE and the National Institute for Agricultural Innovation and Technology Transfer (INTA, its Spanish acronym).

It should be noted that cayman grass (a Brachiaria hibrid), which is used in all four treatments or arrangements in the trial, is a third generation grass developed by CIAT, which tolerates short periods of waterlogging, has higher biomass yield and quality compared to other traditionally used grasses in the low tropics.

According to Villanueva, through this silvo-pastoral trial with improved fodder, different variables will be monitored and evaluated at the soil, grass, woody fodder and livestock levels, which will be related to the productive, economic, environmental and climatic (adaptation and mitigation) aspects.

Currently, after the establishment phase, various research projects are being initiated with graduate students from CATIE and other educational centers, as well as with undergraduate students from other universities on topics such as: costs of establishing the silvo-pastoral system with forage options; dynamics of physical, chemical and biological parameters of the soil; carbon fixation; availability and quality of forage; milk production and quality; enteric methane emissions; and financial analysis, among others.

It is expected that this trial will become a space for the exchange of knowledge and experiences among producers, students, researchers, decision makers and other actors in the livestock production chain.

