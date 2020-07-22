CATIE Centro Agronómico Tropical de Inves : Mexican ranchers establish silvo-pastoral systems on cattle ranches

Log in
Mexican ranchers establish silvo-pastoral systems on cattle ranches

07/22/2020 | 01:56pm EDT
  • With the support of TNC and the coordination of REBISE-CONANP and the BioPaSOS project, livestock producers in Chiapas, Mexico, are establishing forage trees on their ranches, which promotes sustainable livestock production

July 21, 2020. Through a donation of fodder trees made by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and under the coordination of CONANP's La Sepultura Biosphere Reserve (REBISE-CONANP) and the project Biodiversity and Sustainable Agro-silvo-pastoral Landscapes, known as BioPaSOS, more than 50 silvo-pastoral plots were established on ranches owned by livestock producers in Chiapas, Mexico.

'Establishing fodder trees on cattle ranches is a practice that encourages the development of sustainability in cattle farming, allows us to take care of the environment and also helps the animals to have better quality food and produce better milk and meat,' said José Antonio Jiménez, local coordinator of the BioPaSOS project in Chiapas.

Among the donated trees are guash (Leucaena leucocephala), mataratón (Gliricidia sepium), caulote (Guazuma ulmifolia), buttercup (Tithonia diversifolia) and moringa (Moringa oleifera), which can be used as a high-protein food source for animals.

REBISE-CONANP producers expressed their gratitude for the support received and commented that they hope that with the use of these trees they can maintain milk and/or meat production during the dry season and not depend on external inputs for animal feed during this time.

On behalf of the BioPaSOS project, José Guadalupe and David Moreno, together with technical personnel from REBISE-CONANP, are advising producers on the different silvopastoral designs and arrangements that they can implement on their ranches, as well as recommendations on the planting and agronomic management of the trees.

'The articulation between different actors is elemental, an example of which is this link between TNC, REBISE-CONANP and the BioPaSOS project, where we jointly collaborate and promote the development of sustainable livestock in the state of Chiapas, putting all of us in a position to help more livestock producers,' Jiménez said.

The BioPaSOS project is implemented by CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center), with the support of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), in coordination with the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO, its Spanish acronym) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER, its Spanish acronym), with funding from the International Climate Initiative (IKI).

More information/written by:

José Antonio Jiménez
Local Coordinator
Biodiversity and Sustainable Agro-Silvopastoral Landscapes (BioPaSOS)
CATIE
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Disclaimer

CATIE - Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 17:55:01 UTC
