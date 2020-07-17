CATIE Centro Agronómico Tropical de Inves : promotes experiences related to intensive rotational grazing

CATIE researcher gave a virtual conference on pasture management to actors in the Guatemalan livestock sector

July 16 2020. Through a virtual conference, on July 13, Danilo Pezo, professor and researcher from the Livestock and Environmental Management Group of CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center), gave a virtual conference entitled Rational Intensive Management of Grazing: Many Options for the Same Purpose to 78 stakeholders involved in the livestock sector in Guatemala.

The conference focused on issues such as grazing options, physiological and nutritional basis, intensive rational grazing, laws of intensive rational grazing and grazing management in the context of synergy adaptation and mitigation of climate change.

Among the participants of the conference were professionals, government officials, professors and students of the career of Zootechnics, as well as co-producers of the livestock sector of Guatemala and national and international cooperators.

The activity was developed with the support of the Working Group on Sustainable Cattle Raising in Guatemala, in which the Ministry of Agriculture, Cattle Raising and Food (MAGA, its Spanish acronym), the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MARN, its Spanish acronym), the National Institute of Forests (INAB, its Spanish acronym) participate, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry of the University of San Carlos de Guatemala (FMVZ, its Spanish acronym), the Dairy Development Association (Asodel, its Spanish acronym), the Chamber of Milk Producers of Guatemala (CPLG, its Spanish acronym), the Central National School of Agriculture (ENCA, its Spanish acronym), the Federation of Livestock Farmers of Guatemala (Fegaguate, its Spanish acronym), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and CATIE.

During the conference, Pezo emphasized that investing in recovering and/or changing pastures, without applying a good grazing management system, leads to not making good use of the investment and eventually to losses. He also said that at present there is no dogma or single form of rational management of grazing. He also pointed out that intensive rational pasture management can lead to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per animal, but the increase in the animal load resulting from this form of intensified pasture use will lead to more GHG emissions per acre.

According to Karen Hernández, professor at the School of Zootechnics of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics, San Carlos University of Guatemala, the shared information allowed to strengthen the theoretical knowledge on the management of pastures and the different methods that can be used for their design; at the same time it generated a healthy discussion by answering questions at the end of the conference.

Hernández recalled that it is of great importance to obtain objective data when monitoring the productivity of pastures and pointed out that it is necessary for producers to maintain permanent monitoring of the botanical composition in their grazing areas, and thus avoid reaching extremes of irreversible degradation in their productive systems.

As a final comment, Pezo indicated that rational management decisions for intensive grazing should be based on close observation and not from the fence.

For Julio López, CATIE's representative in Guatemala, this knowledge management process allowed for the sharing of experiences and knowledge, which come to strengthen actions aimed at the implementation of the National Strategy for Sustainable Low-Emission Cattle Raising, which is the main instrument of the National Cattle Raising Policy. 'It also opens up spaces for interaction with other policies and their instruments, among which the national policy and forestry incentive programs stand out, providing opportunities to incorporate the tree component into cattle farms and promote diversification processes that will contribute to their sustainability,' concluded López.

More information/written by:

Julio López

Representative of CATIE in Guatemala

