05/07/2020 | 11:04am EDT

07 May 2020

CATTLE PRICES RISING

Cattle
, COVID-19

IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said cattle prices are rising on the back of tighter supplies and stronger market demand across the EU.

He said the re-opening of burger and manufacturing outlets and an increase in live exports are all combining to lift the trade.

'Factories have increased the base price for some steers and heifers by between 10c/kg to 15c/kg in places over the last week, with some finishers commanding a base price of €3.55/3.60/kg,' he said.

In general, the base price has moved from €3.40/kg for steers and heifers to €3.45/3.50/kg with some deals at €3.55/3.60/kg. He said in-spec finished cattle are gone very tight and factories are having to pay more to get stock.

Brendan Golden said cow prices are also up 20c to 30c/kg in places. 'Last week some factories were offering as low as €2.50/kg for P and O grade cows. This stock has achieved €2.70 and €2.80/kg in some plants this week with immediate purchase and slaughter, reflecting the strong demand from burger and manufacturing plants.'

The live trade has also driven on young bull prices, together with much tighter supplies. R and U grade bulls are making €3.50/3.60/kg.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 15:03:07 UTC
