Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CATTLE SUPPLIES TIGHTEN AND PRICES RISE – IFA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:36am EDT

17 Jul 2020

CATTLE SUPPLIES TIGHTEN AND PRICES RISE - IFA

Cattle

IFA National Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said the flow of finished cattle had tightened dramatically with factories and agents chasing hard to get stock. They are offering up to 10c/kg over quoted prices to secure deals.

He said top base prices of €3.80/kg to is being paid lift in-spec stock. The range on the base price is €3.70/3.75 on steers and €3.70/3.80/kg on heifers.

'With an abundance of grass, excellent thrive and rising prices, farmers are back in control, demanding higher prices and in no rush to sell. Based on the major increase in price returns from our main export market (the UK), there is room for factories to increase prices a lot more.'

The latest data from the UK shows that cattle prices have increased dramatically over the last two months of May and June, up by the equivalent of almost 40c/kg.

Brendan Golden said, 'The Department of Agriculture official figures on cattle supplies from the AIMS data show that beef cattle numbers on farms on May 1st are down 93,000 head compared to last year. This reduction means finished cattle numbers will be tighter over the coming weeks and months'.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 09:35:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:50aAYIMA PUBL : Redirect Path ranked one of the top SEO tools by Search Engine Journal - Ayima Group AB
AQ
05:50aQuetzal Capital Plc - Further re. Despatch of Certs; Name-Change
PR
05:49aGAP : Health + Safety is the number one priority for our family of brands | Gap Inc.
AQ
05:48aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : to launch UAE's Mars explorer on Mon.
AQ
05:47aIndonesia set for 203 LNG cargoes from Tangguh, Bontang in 2020 - regulator
RE
05:46aDeutsche Boerse proposes new rules for quick DAX expulsion in wake of Wirecard
RE
05:46aCAPGEMINI : Letter to Shareholders – June 2020
PU
05:45aNEMETSCHEK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:43aBRITANNIA INDUSTRIES : First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Doubled
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Boerse proposes new rules for quick DAX expulsion in wake of Wirecard
2MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : to launch UAE's Mars explorer on Mon.
3BP PLC : Indonesia set for 203 LNG cargoes from Tangguh, Bontang in 2020 - regulator
4CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : Letter to Shareholders – June 2020
5NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group