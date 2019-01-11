Log in
CAVU Resources, Inc. : Announces Restructuring and Application with OTC Markets

01/11/2019 | 10:01am EST

CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC Markets: CAVR) announced today it has completed the restructuring of the company as a holding company, with a goal of becoming a recognized proprietary, global player in the cannabis technology sector. Along with its targeted initial acquisition, CAVU will bring in a well-respected, deep and experienced new management team.

The founders of CAVU believe the Company is now uniquely positioned with this new management, which has considerable experience ranging from public company management, technology, creative, investment banking, and other business professionals with a wide range of success. CAVU today also expresses gratitude to its advisory committee, which has worked diligently on behalf of all CAVU shareholders.

The Company anticipates it will be positioned to report these new developments more fully to its shareholders in the coming days; however, to initiate this process, CAVU has first filed an application with OTC Markets to bring the company to “Current” status. CAVU anticipates this initial process may take several business days. As soon as approval is given, the Company will upload the necessary financials (with the appropriate Attorney letters) in order to bring the Company to OTC Markets "Current" status.

A detailed corporate update will be released concurrent with these filings. “Upon approval of these initial steps, we believe we will be able to prove we are bringing in a once in a generation opportunity for the benefit of all CAVU shareowners. We are very excited about being in a position to properly report the Company's new progress,” said William C. Robinson, CEO of CAVU.

About CAVU

During World War II, Navy fighter pilots would look up at the sky and if it was a ‘CAVU’ day then it meant ceiling and visibility unlimited. The founders of CAVU Resources chose the name CAVU because they believe that the Company will be the embodiment of its name. CAVU was formed with the goal of becoming a recognized player in business technology with unlimited future visions. The company seeks out unique opportunities that help build shareholder value through innovative resources.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
