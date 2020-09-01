HighRadius Recognized for its Groundbreaking Impact on Transforming Financial Technology

HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order-to-cash and treasury management processes, today announced the company’s inclusion on the CB Insights Fintech 250, a prestigious list of best private fintech companies that are transforming the financial services industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005315/en/

CB Insights Recognizes HighRadius on 2020 Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Startups

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of 16,000 companies, including applicants and nominees, based on several factors. These factors include patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

"This achievement demonstrates our proven success and innovation in the Fintech industry,” said Sashi Narahari, President and CEO of HighRadius. “We are proud to be recognized by CB Insights as a technology leader in the topical space of working capital optimization and cash preservation.”

“We're proud to, once again, recognize the 250 best private fintech companies globally. This year's Fintech 250 represents 25 countries and spans 19 categories -- reimagining everything from retail banking and crypto, to insurance and asset management,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “The previous Fintech 250 class raised more than $22 billion in investor financing and saw more than 20 exits after being recognized, and we expect this year's class will have similar success as they continue to transform how people and businesses spend, save, borrow, and invest their money.”

HighRadius began 2020 in a big way, becoming Houston’s first unicorn of the year after raising $125 million in a Series B growth funding round led by ICONIQ Capital, with participation from existing investors Susquehanna Growth Equity and Citi Ventures. Through the first eight months of 2020, HighRadius has accelerated its product innovation initiatives and expanded the company’s geographic reach, opening an office in Frankfurt, Germany.

2020 Fintech 250 Highlights:

Unicorns : 32 of the 250 companies are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round

32 of the 250 companies are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding round Funding trends: YTD, these 250 private companies have raised $10.3B in equity funding across 120 deals (as of 8/26/20)

YTD, these 250 private companies have raised $10.3B in equity funding across 120 deals (as of 8/26/20) Mega-rounds: Since 2019, there have been 87 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Fintech 250, with 35 of them in 2020 YTD (as of 8/25/20)

Since 2019, there have been 87 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Fintech 250, with 35 of them in 2020 YTD (as of 8/25/20) Global representation: 46% of the 2020 Fintech 250 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Fintech 250 companies (38), followed by India (20)

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius® Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda™ Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. The radiusOne™ B2B network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005315/en/