Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CB Resource, Inc. : Named to CFO Tech Outlook's Top 10 Risk & Compliance Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

CB Resource, Inc. (the "Company" or “CBR”) is pleased to announce that it was named to CFO Tech Outlook’s Top 10 Risk & Compliance Consulting/Services Companies for 2019. The article “CB Resource: Adaptive Risk Management Solutions” is featured in the March 2019 issue of the magazine, which can be found in print and digitally at https://www.cfotechoutlook.com/magazines/March2019/Risk_and_Compliance/#page=36. In the article, Jeff Rigsby, CBR’s President & CEO, weighs in on the challenges that community banking institutions face when aligning performance management and risk controls. He states, “It is not uncommon to have two separate groups focusing on these priorities.” He describes how CBR’s enterprise risk management (ERM) solution can identify, measure, monitor, and set controls for risk, institution-wide, while working to optimize bank performance.

Mr. Rigsby commented, “I am thrilled that CB Resource was selected by CFO Tech Outlook for this honor. We have worked hard to build a company, platform and suite of products that is uniquely serving community banks, their management team, and board. We are proud to be included on this list of innovative providers, working to improve the safety and soundness of their clients.”

About CB Resource, Inc.

CB Resource, Inc. is a risk management and planning firm. Our primary focus is to help community banks ensure that their business performance and risk management priorities are in sync. We are the only firm serving community banks that seamlessly integrates ERM, Strategic and Capital Plans. Our integrated solutions along with our superior Board and Management reports drive our competitive edge.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:46pVARIAN : Holds First Meeting of FlashForward Consortium
PR
02:45pCISCO : Networking + iOS Gives Teachers More Time to Teach
PU
02:44pMOLSON COORS BREWING : MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over corn syrup ads
AQ
02:44pAUTHORITY HEALTH : Board Names Loretta Bush New President/CEO
BU
02:44pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bridgepoint Education, Inc. Investors
GL
02:43pLYFT : Union fund adviser CtW questions Lyft's path to profitability ahead of IPO
RE
02:42pTEJON RANCH CO : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:42pBARWA REAL ESTATE QPSC : new labour city project's leasing process to start soon
AQ
02:42pCOMMERCIAL BANK : gets nod to raise up to $5bn
AQ
02:42pLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2BAYER AG : European stocks slip as banks slide, London shares jump
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Wirecard, Levi’s Boeing, Siemens
5HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.