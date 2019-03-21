CB Resource, Inc. : Named to CFO Tech Outlook's Top 10 Risk & Compliance Companies

CB Resource, Inc. (the "Company" or “CBR”) is
pleased to announce that it was named to CFO Tech Outlook’s Top 10 Risk
& Compliance Consulting/Services Companies for 2019. The article “CB
Resource: Adaptive Risk Management Solutions” is featured in the March
2019 issue of the magazine, which can be found in print and digitally at https://www.cfotechoutlook.com/magazines/March2019/Risk_and_Compliance/#page=36.
In the article, Jeff Rigsby, CBR’s President & CEO, weighs in on the
challenges that community banking institutions face when aligning
performance management and risk controls. He states, “It is not uncommon
to have two separate groups focusing on these priorities.” He describes
how CBR’s enterprise risk management (ERM) solution can identify,
measure, monitor, and set controls for risk, institution-wide, while
working to optimize bank performance.
Mr. Rigsby commented, “I am thrilled that CB Resource was selected by
CFO Tech Outlook for this honor. We have worked hard to build a company,
platform and suite of products that is uniquely serving community banks,
their management team, and board. We are proud to be included on this
list of innovative providers, working to improve the safety and
soundness of their clients.”
About CB Resource, Inc.
CB Resource, Inc. is a risk management and planning firm. Our primary
focus is to help community banks ensure that their business performance
and risk management priorities are in sync. We are the only firm serving
community banks that seamlessly integrates ERM, Strategic and Capital
Plans. Our integrated solutions along with our superior Board and
Management reports drive our competitive edge.
