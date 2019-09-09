Log in
CB Technologies, Inc. receives 9th Consecutive Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award

09/09/2019 | 11:52am EDT

Orange, CA, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has received a 2018 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. CB Technologies maintained a Silver composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 2017 to September 2018.

This year, Boeing recognized 382 suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. CB Technologies is one of only 300 suppliers to receive the Silver level of recognition, and places themselves in elite company as one of only 54 suppliers worldwide to receive the award for the 9th consecutive year.

“CBT is honored to receive such an award, and notably for the 9th consecutive year,” said Director of Client Services, Andy Anderson. “It is our privilege to be considered for such recognition and to continually be able to serve our clients. This award reassures us that CBT is doing something right.”

CB Technologies Founder and CEO, Kelly Ireland said “We could not have achieved this without support from Boeing and our Partners. This award is a testament to our commitment of delivering unrivaled customer service while pushing ourselves to constantly deliver innovation ahead of our industry. We are excited about the future and continuing our long and successful relationship with Boeing.”

For more information on the Boeing Performance Excellence Award, visit their website at: http://www.boeingsuppliers.com/awards.html.

About CB Technologies, Inc.
Founded in 2001, CB Technologies (CBT) is a premier, woman-owned technology solutions provider with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions for clients across the globe. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class engineers and strategic partnerships with the world's finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Hybrid IT, Asset Intelligence, Analytics and HPC, and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Copyright ©2019. CB Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow CB Technologies: Twitter and LinkedIn

Attachment 

Ben Davies
CB Technologies
7145737733
ben.davies@cbtechinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
