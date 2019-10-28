Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CB Technologies Wins Third Consecutive CRN IoT Innovators Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

Orange, CA, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Technologies (CBT), woman-owned domain expert integrator, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized CBT as a 2019 IoT Innovators Award winner.

CRN IoT Innovators deliver unique IoT solutions to enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses across all industries. In doing so, they ensure organizations can incorporate IoT into their go-to-market efforts and get the most value out of their IoT investments.

“We’re honored to receive our 3rd consecutive CRN IoT Innovators Award!” said Kelly Ireland, Founder and CEO of CB Technologies. “It's welcome validation for our hard-working team, but also recognition of our incredible partners who's best-in-class technologies keep our solutions at the forefront of the industry. From HPE to PTC, RealWear, Intel, National Instruments and more, this award is a credit to our deep ecosystem of IT and OT partners.”

Now in its third year, the IoT Innovators Award recognizes North American solution providers and systems integrators at the forefront of the IoT era. IoT Innovators realize the IoT’s potential and integrate the IoT into their everyday operations.

“CRN’s IoT Innovators go above and beyond the call of duty to solve IoT challenges,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Vendors need IoT partners that understand how to implement and manage IoT solutions, and IoT Innovators help organizations capitalize on the IoT so they can stay ahead of competitors in today’s always-on, always-connected global marketplace.”

The IoT Innovators Awards list is featured online at www.crn.com/IoTinnovators.

 

About CB Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned domain expert integrator with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions for clients across the globe. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team members and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Hybrid IT, Asset Intelligence, HPC and Analytics, and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Follow CB Technologies: Twitter and LinkedIn

Copyright ©2019. CB Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

 

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com 

Follow The Channel Company®: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

The Channel Company® Contact:  

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company®

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.  All Rights Reserved.

Attachment 

Ben Davies
CB Technologies
7145737733
ben.davies@cbtechinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05pTPG RE FINANCE TRUST : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:05pDUKE ENERGY : 's appeal of state decision to mandate coal ash basin excavation moves forward
PR
06:05pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Investors of Important November 22nd Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm– ERI
GL
06:04pALPHABET : Google Parent Alphabet's Ad Sales Hit Record, but Costs Pile Up--3rd Update
DJ
06:04pSecond Harvest Heartland Enlists Preston Kelly to Take on Invisible Problem
BU
06:02pT-Mobile beats quarterly phone subscriber estimates
RE
06:02pGUGGENHEIM STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : GOF October 2019 Section 19A-1 Notice Letter
PU
06:02pAIMIA : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
06:01pWESTJET AIRLINES : reports its second-highest ever third quarter net earnings of $119.4 million
AQ
06:01pUNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : to Present at the 2019 Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
3FITBIT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google owner Alphabet in bid to buy Fitbit - sources
4Oil falls on weak Chinese data, forecasts for U.S. crude stocks build
5Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group