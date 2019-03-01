Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CB2 Insights Inc. Completes Reverse Take-over Transaction, to List on Canadian Securities Exchange Under Symbol "CBII"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 09:25am EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - CB2 Insights Inc. ("CB2" or the "Company"), a leading provider of predictive analytics tools, data-driven software and services across the cannabis value chain, today announced that it has completed its reverse take-over transaction with MVC Technologies Inc. On February 27th the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") issued its conditional listing approval for listing of the Company's common shares. The common shares are expected to commence trading on March 6th, 2019 under the ticker "CBII".

"As is key to any industry, the ancillary market poses some of the most exciting growth opportunities in the cannabis market," said Prad Sekar, CEO of CB2 Insights. "As we continue to strengthen our clinical arm in the United States and drive a new level of real-world evidence related to the efficacy of medical cannabis treatment, we are proud to have a solid financial foundation to drive a new level of insights to uncover the place that medical cannabis has in the traditional healthcare market."

CB2 Insights works to help mainstream cannabis into traditional healthcare through objective, real-world evidence driven from its wholly-owned clinical division. With more than 300,000 patient interactions to-date, the company is able to apply standard data collection protocols and track the efficacy of cannabis treatments in a way currently not available within the cannabis industry today. The Company owns and operates the largest and longest-running, multi-jurisdictional medical cannabis evaluation and education centers serving 12 states across the US. The Company has an aggressive medical cannabis clinic consolidation strategy and anticipates further announcements in this regard in the coming quarters.

Mr. Sekar continued: "As the market turns its focus to investments in ancillary cannabis services, we are committed to our growth strategies across the US and assessing international markets. In addition, we are focused on the development of new predictive analytics tools that the industry urgently needs to bring about a greater maturation of insights to producers, retailers, clinicians, patients, consumers, educational institutions and regulatory bodies. I sincerely appreciate our international team for their dedication and outstanding execution that has helped CB2 Insights reach this milestone."

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and clinical service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry. To date, the Company has collected data from more than 300,000 patient interactions.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in CB2's filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should, anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the opportunity to provide services and software to the U.S. cannabis industry.

Although CB2 has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. CB2 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CB2 does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

For Investor Inquiries:
Gareth Tingling
+1.647.362.8286
investors@cb2insights.com

For Media Inquiries:
KCSA Strategic Communications
cb2@kcsa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43155


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aVERISK ANALYTICS : Teams with TrueMotion for Enhanced Telematics Solution
AQ
10:01aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Vodafone partnership wins its first clients
AQ
10:01aNETDRAGON WEBSOFT : Collaborates with China Unicom to Create Future Classroom as a Pioneer in 5G + Smart Education
AQ
10:01aVIRTUSTREAM : Receives SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2019 for ISV Innovation
BU
10:01aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil to Fund Polypropylene Unit to Expand Baton Rouge Operations
BU
10:01aMEDTRONIC : EVP & MITG President Bob White to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference
AQ
10:01aCODE42 : Wins Two 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
BU
10:01aYOUTH TO THE PEOPLE : Receives Minority Investment from Sandbridge Capital and Carisa Janes
BU
10:01aKENCO : to Open Pennsylvania Regional Distribution Center for Shell Lubricants
BU
10:01aMagnus Financial Group's Michael Schwartz Named to Forbes' 2019 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor Ranking in New York City
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Names Chief Information Officer to Lead Aetna Integration
4WILLIAM HILL : WILLIAM HILL : 2019 outlook in line as U.S. expansion ramps up
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Brewer Pushes Alternatives

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.