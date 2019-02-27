CB2 Insights Inc.: Rights Offering to Legacy Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2019) - CB2 Insights Inc. ("the Company") is pleased to announce the offering, to holders of the Company's shares as at the Record Date of February 15, 2019, of rights to purchase additional shares in the Company (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the Offering, each shareholder as of the record date will be issued one right for each one common share held on the record date (a "Right"). Each Right will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Share") at a price of C$0.45 per Share for a period ending on May 7, 2019. This Offering is being made only to those shareholders of the Company as at February 15, 2019 and prior to the planned acquisition of MVC Technologies Inc. (See below for information on MVC Technologies Inc., doing business as CB2 Insights).

The Company currently has 1,363,494 Shares outstanding. Under the terms of the Offering, the Company is issuing Rights to purchase an aggregate number of up to 1,363,494 Shares for total gross proceeds of up to C$613,572.

More details on the Offering are set out in the Company's Rights Offering Notice and Rights Offering Circular, both of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Rights Offering Notice and accompanying Rights Certificate will be mailed to eligible shareholders on March 5, 2019.

The Offering is being conducted in Canada only. However, certain approved eligible holders of Shares in jurisdictions outside of Canada may be able to participate in the Offering. Complete information for holders of the Company's Shares that reside outside of Canada can be found in the Rights Offering Circular.

About CB2 Insights (MVC Technologies Inc.)

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and clinical service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry. To date, the Company has collected data from more than 300,000 patient interactions.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com.

