CBA California Board of Accountancy : California Board of Accountancy Welcomes Nancy J. Corrigan, CPA to the Board

Date: August 17, 2018

Contact: Outreach@cba.ca.gov

CALIFORNIA BOARD OF ACCOUNTANCY WELCOMES

NANCY J. CORRIGAN, CPA TO THE BOARD

SACRAMENTO - Nancy J. Corrigan, of Glendora, has been appointed to the California Board of Accountancy. Ms. Corrigan recently transitioned from Singerlewak, LLP where she was a partner and co-owner since 2015. She was a partner and co-owner at Jeffery, Corrigan & Shaw LLP from 1985 to 2015, a manager at Apodaca, Finocchiaro & Company from 1978 to 1985, and a staff accountant at Swenson & Clark from 1977 to 1978. Ms. Corrigan is a member of California Society of Certified Public Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and previously served on the California Board of Accountancy's Enforcement Advisory Committee, Peer Review Oversight Committee and Qualifications Committee. She is also a member of the California State Polytechnic University's Accounting Department Advisory Council and Advisory to the Audit Committee of Teen Challenge of Southern California.

Ms. Corrigan earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona.

Created by statute in 1901, the CBA's mandate requires that protection of the public shall be its highest priority in exercising licensing, regulatory, and disciplinary functions. The CBA currently regulates more than 105,000 licensees, the largest group of licensed accounting professionals in the nation, including individuals, partnerships, and corporations.

