CBA Consumer Bankers Association : Statement on CFPB Reversing Constitutionality Defense

09/17/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

CBA Statement on CFPB Reversing Constitutionality Defense

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Consumer Bankers Association President and CEO Richard Hunt issued the following statement after Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Kathy Kraninger informed congressional leaders the Bureau will no longer defend the constitutionality of its leadership structure:

'Constitutional or not, Congress can end this circus once and for all by enacting a bipartisan, Senate-confirmed commission at the CFPB. The Bureau has been a political hot potato since day one and its mission is far too important for this chaos to continue.'

###

About the Consumer Bankers Association:

The Consumer Bankers Association represents America's leading retail banks. We promote policies to create a stronger industry and economy. Established in 1919, CBA's corporate member institutions account for 1.7 million jobs in America, extend roughly $4 trillion in consumer loans and provide $275 billion in small business loans annually. Follow us on Twitter @consumerbankers.

CBA - Consumer Bankers Association published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 00:41:06 UTC
